How They Do It and How it’s Done–After PLO calls to cancel recognition of Israel, Bennett says ‘The charade has ended…The Palestinians are not interested in peace and never have been.’


ed note–a picture-perfect testimony as to why the Arabs lose the PR game over and over again to those who have sworn to see the destruction of Ishmael and ‘Amalek’. The moment that the PLO announced its intention to abandon its recognition of Israel, the entire world could hear the sound of a trap snapping shut followed by rejoicing in Israel.

It is also for this reason that Trump has been forced by those aforementioned circumstances to adopt a ‘tough’ policy with them vis a vis his ‘ultimate peace deal’.

Israel National News

Jewish Home chairman and Education Minister Naftali Bennett responded on Monday to the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Central Council’s recommendation to cancel recognition of Israel.

“The Palestinians have never been serious about recognizing Israel. They have always been planning to destroy Israel piece by piece and throw the Jews out of our land,” said Bennett.

“The charade has ended. They have shown their true colors – the Palestinians are not interested in peace and never have been,” Bennett concluded.

The PLO Central Council in Ramallah earlier on Monday decided to cancel recognition of Israel until it recognized a Palestinian state on the pre-1967 borders with eastern Jerusalem as its capital.

The Council, which is headed by Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, stated that “this decision was made in light of Israel’s continued denial of the signed agreements.” It was also decided to revoke the validity of the Oslo Accords.

While the PLO never upheld its pledge to remove the clauses from its national covenant which delegitimize the Jewish state and endorse an armed struggle against it, the 1993 Letters of Mutual Recognition exchanged between Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and PLO chief Yasser Arafat formed the basis for Israel’s acceptance of the PA establishment and operation in Judea, Samaria, and Gaza.

In January, several weeks after US President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, the PLO called on the PA to renounce its recognition of Israel.

Since Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem, PA officials have rejected US attempts to restart peace talks with Israel and have been boycotting American officials.

Abbas has been trying to bypass US efforts to broker peace with Israel by pressuring other countries to recognize “Palestine”.

  1. #1 by St. Longinus on 10/30/2018 - 9:34

    “While the PLO never upheld its pledge to remove the clauses from its national covenant which delegitimize the Jewish state and endorse an armed struggle against it, the 1993 Letters of Mutual Recognition exchanged between Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and PLO chief Yasser Arafat formed the basis for Israel’s acceptance of the PA establishment and operation in Judea, Samaria, and Gaza.”

    This bought IsRaEl the time it needed to build more settlements and to weary the world with the constant killing, lying, and theft. The Muslim world leaders don’t give a rat’s ass about Palestine or the Palestinians; otherwise they’d have put their money where there mouth is long ago.

    I refuse to think Abbas is a total moron and/or fool. He knows what is at stake. Therefore, he has been (and probably always was) working for the enemy….PLAIN and SIMPLE.

    The Yews have been planning their world hegemony for thousands of years. They don’t make mistakes. They DON’T LEAVE ANYTHING TO CHANCE.

  2. #2 by Know1 on 10/30/2018 - 9:34

    I wonder why Trump doesn’t just have a meeting with them and tell them the real strategy… It would be easier than to keep them in the dark…

  3. #3 by Know1 on 10/30/2018 - 9:34

    “The charade has ended. They have shown their true colors – the Palestinians jews are not interested in peace being part of the human race and never have been,” Bennett concluded.

  4. #4 by Know1 on 10/30/2018 - 9:34

    As far as I know, there is 1, maybe 2 Muslim countries in the world… The rest are what is described as Munafiqeen, and those are the good ones.

