How They Do It– Just when you thought the White House couldn’t get any more offensive

ed note–and, here we go again, ladies and Gentile-men…

The writer of this piece, Jennifer Rubin–

Is a lying, warmongering, Jewish supremacist gangstress and NeoCon Israel firster who played an indispensable role in ‘selling’ Americans into drinking the koolaid by signing away their tax money, freedoms, and the blood of their children in the form of George Bush’s ‘war on terror’, otherwise known as the ‘clash of civilizations’ between Christianity and Islam. She–working alongside confreres with names such as Bill Kristol, Robert Kagan, Max Boot, Charles Krauthammer, David Frum, Eliot Cohen, etc–have been relentless in their attempt at ‘selling’ the American people into drinking the koolaid AGAIN in the form of impeaching an American President who is pushing for a resolution to the Israeli/Palestinian situation and who has made it clear that he wants no more wars for Israel.

We are forced to point this out due to the depressingly-high percentage of geniuses, experts, and prophets, some of the ‘brightest luminaries’ in fact within the ‘9/11 truth movement’, who find themselves in the peculiar and perplexing circumstance of standing alongside these aforementioned warmongering, Neocon Zionist Jews by lending their voices and their support in causing Trump as much discomfort as possible, thus assisting Israel in her drive to see this guy–

Mike Pence, a died-in-the-wool Christian Zionist, take over as the new occupant at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave per the desires and demands of the other guy in the picture, Bibi Netanyahu, looking at him with obvious great interest and with grand plans in his eyes…

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again, and for the simple reason that there are still quite a few out there who just don’t seem to ‘get it’ yet–

Gangsters don’t shoot the horses they have bet all their money on to win in a race they have fixed. They give them an open road to 1st place and only a political dolt who has as much business performing brain surgery as they do rendering commentary and analysis on complex and oftentimes convoluted political drama can’t see this.

Jennifer Rubin

Perhaps there was some sort of twisted contest at the White House to see who could be most offensive after the massacre at Tree of Life synagogue.

First up was Kellyanne Conway, who sought to take the Judaism out of the worst anti-Semitic killing in American history. She insisted that what was really behind all this was those atheists in the media. “The anti-religiosity in this country that is somehow in vogue and funny, to make fun of anybody of faith. To constantly be making fun of people who expresses religion,” Conway said. “The late-night comedians. The unfunny people on TV shows. It’s always anti-religious. And remember, these people were gunned down in their place of worship.” She added: “This is no time to be driving God out of the public square. No time to be making fun of people.”

Let’s be blunt: This was about Jews. It was not about killing anyone of faith. Taking anti-Semitism out of the equation would be like leaving Jews out of the Holocaust. (Oh, wait. The White House did that one year in its International Holocaust Remembrance Day message.)

Then President Trump piped up. Surely he could top Conway! Ignoring the alleged gunman’s own explanation — that he was going after the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society (HIAS) because, as he might have learned from Trump or his Fox News mouthpieces, Jewish billionaire George Soros was funding the “invasion” — Trump went right back to raising hysteria about a few thousand migrants (many of them women and children) about a thousand miles from the border by saying

‘Many Gang Members and some very bad people are mixed into the Caravan heading to our Southern Border. Please go back, you will not be admitted into the United States unless you go through the legal process. This is an invasion of our Country and our Military is waiting for you!’

It was time for another stunt and misuse of armed forces and taxpayer money: Trump decided to send 5,200 troops to the border. Nothing says “presidential leadership” like doubling down on the xenophobic lie that provoked the suspected shooter.

The Post also reports that Republicans are still using anti-Soros ads. That’s even though the Anti-Defamation League had warned, “Even if unintentional, politicians and pundits repeating these unsubstantiated conspiracies essentially validate the same hateful myths propagated by anti-Semites. A person who promotes a Soros conspiracy theory may not intend to promulgate anti-Semitism. But Soros’ Jewish identity is so well-known that in many cases it is hard not to infer that meaning.” Even after the slaughter by an anti-Semite, Republicans couldn’t stop. Plainly they don’t care or are intentionally feeding their base’s worst sensibilities.

In the contest for most offensive, however, Vice President Pence came in with the “winning” entry later in the day. The Forward, a Jewish newspaper, reported Monday:

Vice President Mike Pence was joined by a Jews for Jesus ‘rabbi’ who prayed for the victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting at a Republican campaign rally in Michigan on Monday.

Messianic Jewish Rabbi Loren Jacobs of Synagogue Shema Yisrael intoned prayers to “Jesus the Messiah” and denounced the “hate inspired shooting in synagogue in Pittsburgh” before Pence spoke at the rally in Grand Rapids.

In case you didn’t know, Jews (who do not believe Jesus was the Messiah) consider so-called Messianic Jews to be an oxymoron. In calling themselves Jews and seeking to convert Jews, they deeply offend the vast majority of actual Jews. The faux-rabbi then prayed for a list of Republicans. Pence’s office reportedly blamed a local congressman for the invitation, although he invited Jacobs on stage. At any rate, no apology seems to be forthcoming.

You do wonder how Jared Kushner, an Orthodox Jew, and Ivanka Trump, who converted to Judaism, could have so totally failed to convey to the administration even an inkling of understanding about how its actions are perceived. You would think that they would explain, for example, that constantly invoking Soros’s name reeks of anti-Semitism. Then again, they apparently could not convince Trump that no “fine” people ever march with neo-Nazis chanting “Jews will not replace us!”

Well, maybe Kushner and Ivanka Trump have tried to explain these things but the president, Pence and Conway simply don’t care how many Jews they offend.