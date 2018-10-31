Intelligent 'anti-Semitism' for thinking Gentiles
How They Do It– Just when you thought the White House couldn’t get any more offensive
#1 by lobro on 10/31/2018 - 9:34
note a curious “coincidence”, that for all the presidents that posed a threat to judaic world hegemony through a possibility of weaning america away from the talmudic yoke, misnamed as “us imperialism” (just as the “british imperialism” was misnamed until ww1 by which time its bones had been picked clean by the pharisaic vultures), jews ensure that the vice-president is their hand-picked zionist, be it zio-christian (gerald ford to replace pro-american, anti-jewish richard nixon) or outright crypto marrano (lyndon johnson, the 100% sayan that was central to the plot to kill all the kennedys, jack, robert and john jr. – well, lbj didn’t participate in that last one but it was the natural extension of jew standard procedure).
and now, pence carries on the tradition of assassin-in-waiting, proof that jews knew all along what kind of threat trump presents and have mobilized the entire kahal, mossad, deep state moles, media, hollywood, academe, global jew mafia (mishpuka?) in the states and worldwide, to be ready for war on the rebellious goy.
michael piper demonstrated this global killer-jew network conclusively in proving that they killed jfk, having piggybacked onto a deep state operation that was “only” meant to scare jfk into approving war on fidel castro, the propaganda ground against cia/fbi was prepped months in advance, may op-eds in the washington post, new york times, even harry truman, the top freemason, got into the act of writing articles against the deep state patsies and afterwards oliver stone capped it in his movie.
judea declares war on trump because he is a much bigger threat than operationally clueless hitler ever was (he was a great theorist but a lousy strategist and fatally naive, e.g., thinking that churchill is a natural aryan ally), not to mention the deadly putin-trump link, i am sure that fsb is in close contact with the white hats of cia-nsa-fbi-pentagon, something that eluded hitler and stalin.
i know that it is out on the limb but i believe that judea considers trump dangerous enough in that they figured sacrificing 11 of their own was a small price to pay for the propaganda payoff if it helps win the midterms.
ed note–I don’t think it’s a ‘limb’ at all Lobro. I believe it is somewhere between probable and definite that Bowers was ‘pushed’ into doing what he did by Judaic operatives who maintain a 24/7 watchful eye on all WN forums and who–through their skills in hacking and with a ‘lil’ help from their friends in Mossad and Shin Bet, have full access to the IP addys, email addys, physical addys, phone numbers, personal info (including material that can be harnessed for purposes of blackmail) of every single violent, desperate nutcase who hangs out in those forums.
The only thing that would have made it better in terms of what Judea, Inc sought to achieve with this is if this nutcase had been wearing a red Trump hat and if he had shouted ‘Make America Great Again’ as he was mowing people down with his firearm.