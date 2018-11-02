«

Is it finally time for humanity to reject the violent God of Israel?


continue reading

This entry was posted on 11/02/2018, 9:34 and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

  1. #1 by lobro on 11/02/2018 - 9:34

    the more i hear and read about this yahweh, the less distinction i can see between him and the classical devil, can someone actually list at least a few items that distinguish them?

    i know of none, both enjoy and promote evil in all its forms, not just military carnage, occupation, enslavement and humiliation of the conquered people but downright perverted filth and inverted morality for its own sake.

    well, devil is traditionally an equal opportunity employer whereas yahweh has a special endogamically bred and trained swarm of psychopaths to do his bidding against those who would object to such regimen, so if anything, yahweh is worse than devil.

    any gentile favorably inclined to jews and yahweh or even neutral to them, is fully deserving of punishment for treason against humanity and morals, the fires of hell will surely scorch their hides when the times of divine retribution comes, no excuses for protestant herds that they were merely following their zionist preachers, like jerry fallwell who picked up the “prestigious” jabotinsky medal from menachem begin.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: