How They Do It–Netanyahu trying to renew ties with Abbas through back channels

TV report says Netanyahu dispatched Shin Bet to convince PA chairman to renew cooperation. Abbas refused.

ed note–all can rest assured of 2 things in all of this–

1. Netanyahu (as well as the rest of Israel) wants ‘peace’ with the Palestinians in the same way that syphilis wants penicillin, but he knows he can’t say that, as the ENTIRE Zionist plan in gobbling up Palestine and transforming it into Judea Resurrecta is completely dependent upon creating the illusion (fancy word for lie) that Israel is the reasonable player in all of this who just wants to ‘get along’ peaceably with her Arab neighbors, but alas, they are too stubborn and recalcitrant.

Therefore, all can rest assured that the only reason this story is being leaked is in laying the ground work for the ‘paper trail’ that will be produced if/when Israel succeeds in blowing apart Trump’s UPD, thus giving Israel the ability to claim–once again–that she was the reasonable partner in all of this but that it was the Ishmaelites and Amelekites who scuttled the whole thing.

2. If however, this meeting did take place, all can rest equally assured that Abbas got his marching orders from Netanyahu in some fashion so as to facilitate the aforementioned posture which Israel needs vis a vis the Palestinians being the recalcitrant and unreasonable player, and if only, just ONLY, the Arabs would come to the negotiating table, there would be peace, but alas, alas…

Israel National News

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu attempted to renew ties with Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas and dispatched Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) chief Nadav Argaman for this purpose, Hadashot TV reported on Thursday.

According to the report, Abbas refused all of Netanyahu’s overtures.

Argaman presented Abbas with a series of significant economic projects in an attempt to calm the region. Among other things, the report said, he offered Abbas the establishment of a joint industrial zone and partnership in the gas project opposite Gaza that Israel would be willing to promote in order to boost the PA economy.

In addition, said Hadashot TV, in recent months Argaman has met with other senior PA officials and conveyed to them the message that it is better for them to stop the disconnect from Israel. Abbas was not impressed by any of the Israeli proposals and refused them all, according to the report.

The Shin Bet said in response that they do not discuss meetings held by the Shin Bet chief.

Abbas has continuously rejected US attempts to restart peace talks with Israel and has been boycotting the US ever since President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital last December.

The PA chairman has also chosen to impose preconditions on talks with Israel rather than heeding Netanyahu’s call to negotiate.

Instead, Abbas has been promoting an initiative of his own, whereby an international peace conference would be held in which an international mechanism to sponsor the peace process with Israel would be established.