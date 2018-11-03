Israeli embassy official describes using false identities on Facebook, deception on campus

ed note–as much as doubtless there will be those who seize upon this as one of those ‘AH-HA!’ moments, the truth is that there is nothing new, original, or out of the ordinary about it, and we are not talking about the history of the last hundred years that could accurately be called ‘The Zionist Century’, but indeed, from the earliest moments when Judaism as a thought process first came into contact with human affairs.

What’s worse will be those who will disingenuously and with deliberate malice aforethought engage in a campaign of claiming that such practices are ‘anti-Judaic’ in practice and ‘antithetical’ to ‘authentic Judaism’ given that they utilize deception (lying) as their main protocols, and that indeed this is all just a ‘Zionist’ thing.

As we like to say here, utter hogwash and nonsense. Lying is as much woven into the fabric of ‘authentic’ Judaism as are characters such as Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, Moses, Esther, etc.

So, let us then deconstruct this for a moment–What we are we talking about here is the case of an Israeli embassy official admitting to using false identities on Facebook and other social media platforms for the purposes of creating a false narrative that then furthers the Zionist agenda.

Firstly, the only reason that said official is admitting thus is because they were unaware they were being recorded. If asked about this otherwise, they would have fought not just effusively, but indeed, with all the volume and Jrama that attends any and all circumstances of this type when Jews are accused of engaging–either as individuals or as a group–in some type of dark and dishonest business.

But again, as we stated earlier, there is nothing new about this whatsoever, and we are not just talking about Israel’s behavior of the last century, but indeed, Israel’s behavior of the last 4,000 years.

As we read in the book of Genesis, Abraham and Sarah conspired with each other and then engaged in identity fraud upon entering Egypt so that Sarah–Abraham’s wife–could enter Pharaoh’s harem as Abraham’s ‘sister,’ thus intimating she was a virgin, and all of this so that Abraham would be ‘well treated’ just as any pimp today is rewarded when he sells one of his women to a paying customer. After their identity fraud is discovered, Pharaoh kicks both of them out–the first recorded act of ‘anti-Shemitism’–and then just prior to entering the land of Gerar, Abraham and Sarah then conspire again to do the very same thing with that kingdom’s ruler Abimelech.

A few chapters later, we read how Isaac, Abraham’s son, follows in his father’s footsteps and attempts to pass of his wife Rebeccah off as his sister for the very same purposes.

We then learn of Jacob, said to be the father of the 12 tribes of Israel, and the manner by which he conspires with his mother to steal his brother Esau’s inheritance from their father Isaac by engaging in identity fraud.

And who could forget Moses, who instructs the Hebrews under his command to pretend to be friendly with their Egyptian neighbors and ask to ‘borrow’ all their gold and silver Jewelry and dinnerware before high-tailing it out of Egypt with what was the deliberate collapsing of Egypt’s economy, a practice that would be repeated again and again throughout history.

We could go on for hours citing the myriad of examples within Judaism where ‘God’s chosen people’ engaged in identity fraud in enriching and empowering themselves.

This is what Judaism is, the theft of what rightly belongs to others utilizing deception as the main mechanism for doing so, and since the entire basis upon which Judaism rests is un-reality, beginning with Abraham hearing voices in his head telling him that the fruit of his loins is destined to rule the world, therefore no one should be surprised in the least when someone hailing from that particular neighborhood is caught red-handed in the business of lying, deception, fraud, etc.

Jesus Himself made clear that this was the business of Jewry when He (rightly) ascribed the Jews as being the children of their father, the devil, who was a murderer from the beginning and ‘the father of lies.’

We however express that same principle in a more simplistic way that revolves around fish swimming and birds flying.

israelpalestinenews.org A leaked clip reportedly from a censored documentary on the Israel lobby shows an Israeli Embassy official describing how she used fake identities on Facebook. “I follow all the SJP [Students for Justice in Palestine] accounts,” she says in the video. “I have some fake names. My name is Jay Bernard or something. It just sounds like an old white guy, which was the plan. I join all these groups.” The official, an American named Julia Reifkind, had previously headed up “Aggies for Israel,” a pro-Israel student organization at the University of California Davis. While at UC Davis, the video reveals, Reifkind also used deceptive tactics. In 2015 Aggies for Israel waged a public campaign against Muslim and pro-Palestinian students, demanding they be investigated for allegedly scrawling anti-Semitic symbols on a Jewish fraternity. The video reveals that this campaign was waged even though Reifkind and her group actually believed non-students were responsible for the incident. Reifkind, an American citizen, says in the clip that her secretive work on Facebook was part of her mission to gather intel on pro-Palestinian students and report it back to Israel’s notorious Ministry of Strategic Affairs. Israel’s Ministry of Strategic Affairs runs covert operations in the U.S. and often works to censor and manipulate the Internet Reifkind left the Embassy a year ago. Her current activities are unknown. The footage is reported to be from a documentary by Al Jazeera that was censored at the behest of pro-Israel groups in the U.S. The documentary has been leaked to the Israeli newspaper Ha’aretz, the Electronic Intifada, and the Grayzone Project, which have posted some clips. There is no indication when the groups will make the whole film available to the public. One of the leaked clips shows students that the film states are connected to Stanford University’s Hoover Institution saying that Hoover staff forced them to take part in a pro-Israel demonstration. Hoover officials continue to refuse to answer questions about the video, despite numerous emails and phone calls to the institute.