The ‘Jewish problem’ explained and understood in a slow motion science experiment

ed note–not a perfect metaphor, but one which pretty much sums up the entire ‘Jewish problem’ and why it is that certain western leaders have been and remain to this day reluctant to just ‘do the right thing’ with regards to Palestine and the disaster that has been wrought upon these people for the last century.

First, a little ‘re-adjustment’ of a few historical facts that is in order here–

As much as the entire tragedy of creating the Jewish state is laid at the feet of individuals such as Herzl, Balfour and those western leaders who were ‘on the take’–much/most of which is true–there is another side to this story which people who immerse themselves in the study of this subject tend to forget, which is that the Europeans wanted the Jews gone, and not just for a few years, but going back 1900 years when their Roman ancestors destroyed Judea, creating the ‘wandering Jew’ that was a foreigner in every Gentile locale in which he/she happened to find him/herself. The tension between Gentile and Jew has always been a constant source of political/social upheaval, but which climaxed in the mid 19th century with all the Marxist mayhem that was in large part a Jewish concern. At this point, the various elements occupying the higher echelons of the political pyramid in Europe decided that something needed to be done about this 1900 year old problem before this menace ripped the fabric of European society apart thread by thread.

It was within this atmosphere that Herzl’s plan for the creation of Judea, Resurrecta was received with warm applause by almost the entirety of those making up the top tiers of the political pyramid, the only dissenting voice being that of the Vatican, who (half-heartedly) rejected this for religious reasons, i.e. that the Jews remained fixed in their Judaism and in their rejection of Jesus as the Messiah.

Therefore, what needs to be understood is how the entire ‘Jewish state’ paradigm was viewed by those western Gentile leaders who threw their support behind it–a dumping ground for the worst elements of Jewry who were unassailable in Christian Gentile society and who would forever remain a thorn in the side of all social order as long as they remained out of their own ‘element’. Yesterday’s versions of Sarah Silverman, Bernie Madoff, Al Goldstein, Howard Stern, et al and all the obnoxious, toxic influence and repulsive-to-the-nostrils behavior which they freely imposed upon Western Gentile society had reached a point where something drastic had to be done, while Jews who had in large part abandoned the more backwards protocols of their Judaism and who could be counted on to live in peace with their respective Christian Gentile societies rather than being in a state of perpetual war against them were free to remain and were even welcomed to some extent, given the Jews’ historical talent in terms of business and money management.

And it is for this reason, in addition to others, why ‘the West’, which includes America, has been reluctant in doing/allowing anything that might disturb that roach motel/hornet’s nest known as Israel that would then result in all these problematic elements returning to the West, and with that, all the upheaval and chaos which must–by virtue of the abnormal and problematic psychological electrical current that drives these people and their behavior–result.

And now, nearly a century later, enter into the picture the Islamic Republic of Iran, a powerful country that in earlier times–while going by different names such as Persia, Parthia, the Sassanid Empire, etc–represented the singular greatest challenge to Rome’s strategic position and dominance in the Middle East, a struggle between the two that is now historically counted as the longest running war in human history lasting almost 700 years. Iran postures herself–not only due to various Shia prophecies but as well, viewing her successful 1979 revolution as a ‘sign’ that she is destined to liberate the Middle East of Zionist/Imperialist influence–as the savior of Palestine and as such has dedicated a sizable portion of her political, military and financial resources towards the realization of this goal.

Now, no one in their right mind who has spent even 5 seconds studying/understanding what the Jews have done to the various peoples in the region, and of those, especially the Palestinians–can view Iran’s goals in all of this in anything other than the most favorable and supportive light. There is no other country in the world that has supported the Palestinians who have been run through the Zionist meatgrinder for close a century now to the same extent as the IRI.

However, what needs to be considered is that while Iran’s position of ‘running the Zionists out of Palestine and back to Europe from whence they came’ may sound good as an introductory step, no one has bothered to think in a progressive, logical manner about what happens afterwards.

So let us, for the sake of argument imagine that Israel does not loose her nukes–not only within her own neighborhood, but indeed upon the entire world, which she is just waiting for the opportunity to do, and instead, the hornets making up the Jewish state board their planes, trains, automobiles, etc, and hit the road.

Where do they go?

Places such as the UK, France, Germany, Italy, America, Canada, Australia, etc, the very same Western political systems that didn’t want them in their midst in the first place.

What’s worse is that the moment in which these elements arrive in places such as Washington DC, New York, Hollywood, London, Paris, Rome, Berlin, etc, what are they then going to do? Settle in comfortably and adapt to their new surroundings in a cooperative manner and act as good citizens?

Perish the thought, dear Gentile readers…

The very first thing they will do is to continue on with their current ‘business activities’ vis a vis the Kosher Nostra criminal empire which they have built up in partnership with the Jewish state, just a small smattering of said activities include drug running, human trafficking, arms dealing, murder for hire, etc, all of which right now they are free to engage in due to the fact that it is the state itself that is protecting them from any and all prosecution, both domestically and internationally.

But the other gorilla in the room which no one has considered is how these very same elements operating in the West through groups such as AIPAC, ADL, WJC, B’nai B’rith international, etc, etc, etc, all being instruments of blackmail, bribery, political corruption, etc, will then receive a sudden influx of ‘new’ members and along with that, all the money, influence and criminal inclinations that these new members bring with them after being forced to flee the Jewish state, and then, over night–Wham-Bam, thank you ma’am/Abracadabra, Alakazam–the ‘gorilla in the room’ that was already unmanageable suddenly experiences a growth spurt and becomes King Kong over night.

This is what Trump–and to a certain extent, the rest of the political leadership in the West–does not want to see happen and why they are intent upon making sure that Israel remains right where she is, safe and secure as the garbage dump that she is where the most problematic elements making up world Jewry can go.

And while to Iran and those Islamic elements working with her think that the solution to the ‘grease fire’ that is the Zionist entity in the Middle East can be extinguished by dumping the cool waters of ‘Islamic resistance’ on that fire, in fact, as the reader will see from the video, it isn’t a solution at all, but a disaster that will result in that burning grease exploding outward, not only onto the immediate environs, but indeed to the entire ‘kitchen’, thus setting the entire house known as planet earth on fire and destroying everything and everyone within it.

The only solution to this problem is the one that mankind has neglected implementing from the beginning of the entire affair, which is to starve the fire of the fuel that it needs to continue, and the source of that fire is Judaism itself which has always been–and more importantly, will always remain a spiritual phenomenon that does not bring manageable heat and illumination, but rather exists as an uncontrollable, all-consuming inferno that destroys all life that it touches.