Congressman Nadler Could Run Impeachment against Trump in House as Jewish Democrats Sweep Top Committees

ed note–Well, what can we say other than a hearty round of applause to all those holding membership in ‘duh muuvmnt’ and who–in whatever capacity–helped in securing yesterday’s Election Day victory for Judea, Inc and her plans of removing a President–just as she did with Kennedy–who was serious in coming to some sort of resolution to the ticking time bomb that is about to explode in EVERYONE’S face.

From those in the pro-Palestinian identity politics corner and all the memes they sent out showing Trump and Netanyahu tongue-kissing each other, to the idiot white nationalists and all their bullshit in Charlottesville, to the ‘Trump is owned by dJooz’ brigade who scurry from website to website in the alternative media leaving their stupid commentary like rodents leaving little pellets, to–last but certainly not least–the 2 morons who helped push Trump’s enemies across the finish line yesterday with all the political violence taking place just prior to election day–congratulations for all you contributed in helping the enemies which you claim to oppose in winning a major victory.

Now, for those who don’t get it–in much the same manner as the idiots making up the ‘Sandy Hook was a hoax brigade’ who absolutely refused to see how they were being played, we’ll spell it out for you–

Just as we predicted a year ago with the removal of John Conyers as the leading Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee and his replacement with the very Pro-Israel and VERY Jewish Jerold Nadler, Israel was setting the stage for a Democrat takeover of the HoR in 2018 so that a very pro-Israel Jew would be moved into the Chair so that WHEN Impeachment proceedings against Trump took place, that all those ‘in the know’ would understand that this was Israel overseeing the entire thing, just as it was Israel who oversaw the Impeachment process against Bill Clinton as payback for his own ‘peace deal’ with the Palestinians.

But it is not just limited to Nadler taking over Judiciary, as it is also expected that these same very pro-Israel Jews are also expected to take over the Foreign Affairs Committee (which will have oversight vis a vis Trump’s planned ‘utimate peace deal’ in the Middle East as well as all other areas of his foreign policy) and the Ways and Means Committee from which all spending bills originate, which means that Trump’s entire agenda–foreign and domestic–can be held hostage simply by strangling the funding process of what it is he intends to do.

No one should mistake for a moment what kind of celebrating is taking place at this very moment behind closed doors in places such as Netanyahu’s office, the Knesset, AIPAC, etc.

In fact, as far as Israel and the war party is concerned, the only thing missing in all of this are the 5 dancing Israelis.

The Jewish Daily Forward

With Democrats grabbing control of the House of Representatives, Jewish Rep. Jerry Nadler will become the chairman of the Judiciary Committee – and could preside over impeachment proceedings against U.S. President Donald Trump.

Several other Jewish members of Congress are expected to take over key committees such as foreign affairs and the panel that allocates spending.

Democrats rode a big #BlueWave to victory in the House, even as Republicans picked up seats in the Senate.

It’s unclear whether Democrats are going to have the political stomach to mount the divisive fight of pushing for impeachment, especially with little or no chance of unseating him with a two-thirds vote in the Senate.

Nadler has been highly critical of the conduct of Trump and his staff (including senior advisor/son-in-law Jared Kushner). But last year, he urged Democrats last year to hold off the impeachment process.

Nadler told Politico last year that those pushing for expelling Trump need to make sure they persuade at least some of his supporters.

“If you are actually going to remove a president from office, you are in effect nullifying the last election. Certainly the people who voted for him will think you’re nullifying the election,” Nadler said. “It’s OK to do that. It may be necessary to do that – as long as you have persuaded a sufficient fraction of the president’s former supporters, the people who voted for him, that you have to, that it’s necessary.”

But by May, Nadler said that Trump was starting to act guilty. He told WNYC that the president’s criticisms of special counsel Robert Mueller were “another act in an ongoing obstruction of justice. It’s not only an intimidation, but this is going off on a complete tangent.”

A number of members of Congress have already filed articles of impeachment against Trump. The first to do so was Rep. Brad Sherman, who represents Los Angeles areas like Sherman Oaks and Northridge.

In addition to Nadler’s promotion, there are several other Jewish Democratic members of Congress who will also rise to control important committees.

Prominent Trump critic Adam Schiff, also from Southern California, will run the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence; Nita Lowey of New York’s Rockland County will chair the Appropriations Committee, the powerful body that regulates where and how government money is spent; Elliot Engel of the Bronx and Westchester County will control the Foreign Relations Committee; John Yarmuth of Kentucky will take charge of the Budget Committee; and Ted Deutch of South Florida will lead the Ethics Committee.