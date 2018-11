Mouthpiece for Judea, Inc Jake Tapper– Trump’s life will be a ‘living hell’ now

The Jewish Daily Forward

CNN host Jake Tapper wished President Trump “mazel tov” Tuesday night after Republicans maintained control of the Senate — but warned him that the Democratic Majority would make his life “a living hell.”

Sitting beside him, CNN host Wolf Blitzer had noted that it appeared Republicans would expand their majority in the Senate. Tapper was quick to put him in his place.

‘Trump just lost the House,’ Tapper said.

“But he did manage to hold onto the Senate,” Blitzer answered.

“And mazel tov,” Tapper retorted. “But the bottom line is this is not a good night for President Trump. The Democrats have just retaken the House, and they’re going to have subpoena power, and they’re going to make his life a living hell. That’s the bottom line.”