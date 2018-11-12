How They Do It– A powerful reminder of the dangers of Trumpian nationalism

ed note–we’ll spare the readers the usual business of pointing out how the author of this piece, Jennifer Rubin, is a warmongering NeoCon member of Satan’s harem and why the things she writes–along with her fellow NeoCon Herem-ites–is aimed at removing Trump from office before his UPD can be implemented.

Instead, we are going to focus on the piece itself and deconstruct how–irrespective of Trump–what it represents is typical Judaic black magic in advancing the internationalist/Trotsky-ite agenda, of bit-by-bit colonizing the collective mind of Gentildom into thinking that it is in ‘the nations’ best interest to sell their souls and render their political capital towards an internationalist collective that does not work in the interests of individual entities, except of course Israel, which is never pushed into joining any ‘international’ world order, since the ‘plan’ is to have her sitting atop that order as uncontested judge, jury and executioner.

Please note the following from our unesteemed Hebraic author–

‘The commemorations also underscored the magnificent achievement of the post-World War II international liberal order — which prevented any wars of this magnitude, ushered in decades of prosperity and drew bitter enemies in to close alliances.’

Paying particular attention to

‘prevented any wars of this magnitude’

Notice how casually she completely sidesteps the millions that have been killed by the very nations making up this same ‘international liberal order’ in places such as Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Syria, Gaza, Yemen, Somalia, etc, and for the simple reason that the victims of this giant black mass of human sacrifice was done at the behest of the Jewish State, which of course means that these sacrifices to the Judaic god yahweh were ‘kosher’, no pun intended.

Also note her fawning praise for the poodle of Paris–Macron–who rejects Trump’s ‘noxious nationalism’ and who is quoted saying thus–

‘Patriotism is the exact opposite of nationalism. Nationalism is a betrayal of patriotism. By putting our own interests first, with no regard for others, we erase the very thing that a nation holds dearest, and the thing that keeps it alive: its moral values.’

And just when was the last time that Israel–acting in a ‘cooperative’ manner–chose the interests of others outside her own?

We wont bother delving too deeply into that debate other than with a one-word answer– ‘Never’, a fact that seems to have escaped Rubin’s notice or mention, and for the simple reason that she–as a tentacled member of Judea, Inc is there to advance Israel’s internationalism as called for in the various Judaic prophecies that function as the electrical current driving all Judaic behavior.

And finally, please note Rubin’s faux praise for the ‘brave, selfless men and women serving overseas’ who are only disingenuously characterized as such by Rubin due to whatever efforts they have contributed that have benefited Israel. Rest assured that when Israel blows something up in America as she did on 9/11 but this time, after being caught red-handed and resulting in an American president refusing to go along with the cover-up who then orders air strikes against Tel Aviv, those ‘brave, selfless men and women overseas’ will immediately morph into ‘Nazi Stormtroopers,’ members of the ‘SS’ and ‘Islamic terrorist sympathizers’.

It’s been said here a few times but bears repeating–

Fish swim, birds fly, and Jews lie

By Jennifer Rubin

If Americans were unaware of the enormity of the Great War’s impact on Europe, they might have gained some insights watching the events marking the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, the “war to end all wars” that instead paved the way for a second horrific world war. The ceremonies and the magnificent public art displays help us grasp the mind-boggling loss of men, the physical damage to Europe and the profound impact World War I had on everything from women’s rights to faith in technology as a force for human progress.

The commemorations also underscored the magnificent achievement of the post-World War II international liberal order — which prevented any wars of this magnitude, ushered in decades of prosperity and drew bitter enemies in to close alliances. One truly has to have a heart of stone and a lack of any understanding of the 20th century not to be moved by the sight of leaders of the European nations walking together in the rain down the Champs-Elysees or the obvious personal affection between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Macron’s speech was a perfectly delivered argument for preserving the international order and rejecting President Trump’s noxious nationalism. Macron explained, “Patriotism is the exact opposite of nationalism. Nationalism is a betrayal of patriotism. By putting our own interests first, with no regard for others, we erase the very thing that a nation holds dearest, and the thing that keeps it alive: its moral values.” He continued, “Old demons are rising again. New ideologies are manipulating religions, and history is threatening to repeat its tragedies. Let us vow once more as nations to ensure peace is the utmost priority, above all else, because we know what it cost.”

The solemnity and introspection of the world leaders stood in contrast to Trump’s nonattendance at a joint visit on Saturday to a cemetery (begging off because his helicopter was grounded due to weather, although other leaders managed to get there). More important, the tone of the proceedings contrasted with Trump’s juvenile attitude toward the military. Like a young child, he loves the pomp, and like a tin pot dictator, he likes to order about the military as if they were his own personal guards — though he has yet to visit them in a combat zone. (Is this his physical cowardice or his fear of comparison between his record — he escaped Vietnam due to “bone spurs” — and our brave, selfless men and women serving overseas?) Trump alone, physically and metaphorically, was the perfect reminder of the scourge of isolationism, xenophobia and nationalism.

Trump never seemed so small or as inadequate for the job as he did this weekend — when once more, in place of a representative of America’s moral core, there was a void. Without empathy or curiosity or historical knowledge or grace, Trump flops on such occasions, reminding progressives of the need for U.S. leadership in the world and reminding conservatives that for all their criticism of President Barack Obama, he conducted himself with great dignity at these occasions.

One can only imagine what the right would have done (call for impeachment?) had Obama begged off a cemetery visit or snubbed allies or sulked like a spoiled child. Today’s Republicans rationalize (because they are cowardly or intellectually corrupt) their support for a president who in every way is inferior to his predecessors and who acts with disdain for the principles they supposedly held. The challenge for the country and our allies is to hold it — the Western democratic experiment — together until a U.S. president worthy of the office in the mold of Franklin D. Roosevelt, Harry S. Truman, Dwight D. Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy or really any other modern president can replace Trump.

The West is fortunate to have Macron, Merkel and other responsible leaders — as well as the strength of the U.S. military — to keep the peace for now. But without a competent president who understands that America is the indispensable power — because it acts or aspires to act on universal values — free people remain at risk.