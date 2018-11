University of Sussex Professor Emeritus: ‘Israelis Blew Up Twin Towers’

BREITBART – A professor who claimed “Israelis blew up Twin Towers” has prompted a Jewish group to demand the University of Sussex in England strip him of his emeritus status. Kees van der Pijl, who retired from his post as head of the university’s Department of International Relations in 2012, tweeted on Saturday, “Not Saudis, Israelis blew up Twin Towers with help from Zionists in U.S. govt. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

