Ishmael’s peace process

‘They (the soldiers of the IDF) know their Bible, the Torah. They are Jewish. It is in their DNA.’

There is it again, that word–

TORAH.

Not Talmud,

TORAH.

Again, we are forced to point this out due to the depressingly high percentage of ‘experts’ who earn their bread and butter by selling to otherwise unsuspecting consumers the snake oil that today’s Jews do not follow the Torah at all, but rather the Talmud, and yet, as anyone will see if they actually bother to read the Israeli press on any given day, that word–TORAH–pops up, again, and again, and again, and again, and again, etc, etc, etc….

2. Next, our deranged Hebraic author asks the following rhetorical–

‘Is this hatred (between Jew and Arab) old? Is it new? It is old and new. They hear Sarah demanding that Abraham send away Ishmael because he is unfit to inherit and because he “mocks my son Isaac.”

Again, anyone believing for a moment that the political (and otherwise) behavior on the part of today’s Jews is ‘secular’ in nature and not based entirely upon the backwards protocols of the insane ‘religion’ they follow and that these backwards protocols do not play a major part in all the unrest taking place today–not only in the Middle East where 2 billion Muslims sit atop the world’s largest reserves of oil, but as well, throughout the West where Jewish interests sit atop the most powerful economies and militaries ever found on God’s green earth–is not as much out to lunch as they are off the reservation.

Now, some will ask–‘Big deal. Another insane Hebrew who believes the ‘fake news’ that has been passed down as a ‘family heirloom’ for the last 6,000 years concerning a rage-driven, screeching, jealous Hebress consigning an Ishmaelite mother and her newborn Ishmaelite baby boy to what was a certain desert-based death sentence rambling on as Jews are wont to do, so what’s the BFD?

Firstly, he is not the only one. He is one of many millions and some of them, such as Nutty Netty, have an arsenal of nukes at their fingertips and who suffer from a Messianic complex that says unless and until the world is incinerated in a ‘burnt offering’ to the angry, violent god of Judea that ‘Moshiac’ will not arrive and with him, the Messianic age where every Jew will be granted 3,000 Gentile slaves for their personal use.

And just in case that last part caught you off guard, yes indeed, that ‘3,000 Gentile slaves’ is the real deal.

Furthermore, there are all sorts of other things that these deranged people believe that–up until that moment of ‘ignition’ where they make good on their ‘light amongst nations’ thing by setting the world on fire that they believe they are also commanded to do in the meantime in making an otherwise Garden of Eden into hell on earth and paradise lost.

Israel National News

During graduation ceremonies at the Army/Navy base in Haifa, the captain, a grizzled veteran of many wars, turned and said, “See these happy young faces?”

Yes, we did. Such pride. Such innocence. So young.

Then he said, “One day they will have to go to battle.” After deep reflection, he added – “and it breaks my heart.”

Today, this hour, they are in a battle to take out the garbage that Ariel Sharon left behind. Yes, Hamas. Indeed, Gaza.

Smiling faces, no more. The cost keeps going up by way of IDF blood.

Men today. Kids yesterday. Only yesterday.

Gaza, he gave to the Palestinian Muslim Arabs in 2005 and it’s been hell ever since. Three major wars. Then the tunnels. Then the fireball balloons and kites to inflict horror and death.

Today, as ever, the rockets. One woman saw it all centuries beforehand.

These kids – sorry, but at my age I am entitled – always answer when the shofar calls. Old men make the wars. The young do the fighting.

They go in with a rifle and a prayer. They know their Bible. The Torah. They are Jewish. It is in their DNA. Is this hatred old? Is it new? It is old and new. They hear Sarah demanding that Abraham send away Ishmael because he is unfit to inherit and because he “mocks my son Isaac.”

They hear Rashi explain the mockery: “They would go out to the field and Ishmael would take his bow and shoot arrows at Isaac.”

Sound familiar?

The full verse (originating in Proverbs) reads: “Like one who tires himself, shooting fireballs, arrows, and death.”

Pretty old that, you read it in Vayeira, and so new, you read it in the papers and watched it on TV.

The Torah. Every page a headline. Prophecy in every line. Some say Ishmael repented. No, he never repented. But he does know how to put on a good show.

The verse goes on – “Similarly is a man who tricks his friend and says, ‘Am I not merely jesting?’”

He is a trickster, after all. He shoots fireballs and arrows while calling himself a friend. The pity of it is that more than half the time it works, and leaders from around the world, even within the United States, even within Israel, fall for Ishmael’s tricks…enough so that wise men turn into fools.

Really, Mr. President, to Ishmael you offer more land carved from Isaac? Ishmael covers one fifth of the earth. Are they not numerous enough?

They give up Jewish land and surrender Jewish blood hoping that this time, maybe this time, Ishmael can be trusted.

Do we never learn? Or are we bound to repeat Sharon’s terrible mistake over and over again?

If only the world of men had the clarity, wisdom and prophetic instinct of this one woman who warned and saw it all coming – Mother Sarah.