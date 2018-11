Man shouts ‘Heil Hitler, Heil Trump’ during Baltimore ‘Fiddler on the Roof’

Performance’s intermission disrupted with pro-Nazi salute; audience members say they feared it would be followed by gunshots

ed note–there was a time when we as ‘choosy shoppers’ of information possessed the ability and the inherent right of assuming that events such as this were staged by all the usual suspects in order to create the ‘background scenery’ necessary for them to then engage in their usual business of exploitation for sympathy, fear and the obvious political advantages to be had from it.

But no longer. As evidenced in recent history, not only with the idiocy taking place in Charlottesville, featuring front-and-center characters such as morbidly obese KKK members wearing their white robes and pointy white hats, to the Rambo wannabes strutting around in their BDUs with AR15s cocked, locked, and ready for action, to the recent business in Pittsburgh featuring Robert Bowers playing the role of jolly old St. Nick by shooting up the place and giving Trump’s enemies an early H’nookah, this particular element represented by the unhinged, angry white male is every bit as much the ‘real deal’ as were the bullets and bloodstains left at the Pittsburgh Sin-a-Gog.

Therefore, all can assume with a certain degree of accuracy that this was not as much a ‘staged’ event as some would like to imagine, and that indeed, not only was it organic and naturally-occuring, but as wel, the fact that there are many, many individuals from this particular ‘neighborhood’ who not only think that this represents a viable strategy in getting the vampire’s fangs off of the neck of Gentiledom, but as well, many who are willing to do it.

As a ‘movement’, we all should (and indeed, some did) have seen this coming from a mile away. All the signs were there, beginning with the WNs taking up the anti-Islamic crusade which organized Jewish interests had begun immediately after 9/11, ‘trooth warriors’ who did not consider for a moment that by doing so, they were furthering the very ‘clash of civilizations’ which Jewry wanted to see take place. From there came the sudden meteoric rise of the little monkey Andrew Anglin who featured on an almost daily-basis in the JMSM, along with all his over-the-top antics aimed at making all legitimate criticism of organized Jewry’s appear in exactly the manner as the script requires if Jewish interests are to maintain their death grip over the minds of Gentiledom–unhinged, racist, violent, and criminal.

Is it possible that this idiot who engaged in this behavior was a ‘plant’ rather than just another in a growing number of mentally unhinged angry white men?

Yes, it is possible.

It’s also possible that sometime in the next 5 minutes, the Jews, with one voice, will suddenly be hit with an overwhelming sense of guilt over the mess they have made of the world and will therefore renounce their Judaism in toto on live TV for the entire world to see.

But no one should be willing to bet any money on it.

Times of Israel

An audience member says a man interrupted a performance of “Fiddler on the Roof” in Baltimore with a pro-Nazi and pro-Trump salute.

Rich Scherr is a contributing sportswriter for The Baltimore Sun. He told the newspaper that a man seated in the balcony of the Hippodrome Theatre on Wednesday night began shouting “Heil Hitler, Heil Trump” during intermission.

Scherr says people started running and he was “waiting to hear a gunshot.” But the man was escorted out and the show continued. Scherr uploaded video of the aftermath showing the audience reaction.

Scherr told the Baltimore Sun, “My heart was just racing. I didn’t even really pay attention to the second act.”

“Fiddler on the Roof” is based on the Yiddish-language tales of Tevye the Milkman by Sholem Aleichem and tells the story of a Jewish family persecuted in Tsarist Russia.

The newspaper couldn’t reach a spokesman for the Hippodrome, and the report didn’t have comment from police.

According to the Baltimore Sun, this was not the only anti-Semitic incident in Maryland that day. Also on Wednesday, a Goucher College bathroom was tagged with a swastika and anti-black graffiti.