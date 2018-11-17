Recent shakeup in Israeli government likely to impact Trump’s Mideast peace plan

ed note–besides the obvious, which is that without a functioning government, there can be no ‘negotiations’ for any peace deal which Trump is proposing, there is the other matter as well–the chance/likelihood that an even more right wing government may come to power as a result of the elections, one which will not bend a millimeter on any peace deal, irrespective of the gestures which Trump has made.

A tense week saw more than 400 rockets fired from Gaza into Israel after a botched Israeli intelligence raid last weekend.

Although the Israelis responded with nearly 150 strikes in Gaza, many Israeli residents demanded a stronger response from the government in Jerusalem.

The backlash led to Israeli defense minister Avigdor Lieberman resigning, thus drastically shrinking Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s party majority in parliament. Reports Friday indicate that early elections are likely in Israel as a result of the thinning majority.

Now, new questions have been raised as to how these events will affect the rollout of the Trump administration’s peace plan for Israelis and Palestinians.

“It’s unlikely, but not impossible the plan is released before the Israeli election,” A senior Trump administration official told Fox News.