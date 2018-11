CHA-CHING!!!– ‘Trump’s peace plan will be shelved if Israel goes to elections’

Official reports that Jerusalem has urged Washington to hold off on releasing Mideast peace plan if new elections held.

ed note–again, at the risk of appearing repetitious, allow us to parse out the particulars of all of this–

If indeed, as we have been told now by various experts that Trump is the ‘chosen son’ of Judea Inc, there would be no need for all the recent Jrama and theatrics surrounding the resignation of Lieberman and the political crisis that has followed. All that would be necessary is for Netanyahu to pick up the phone and give Trump his marching orders, and next thing you know–WHAM, BAAM, THANK YOU MA’AM–ABRACADBRA, ALAKAZAAM–Trump would do as ordered.

That is of course, if all the experts were/are correct in their diagnosis of the situation, which, as events have proven now for the last 2 years, is not the case at all. They are as blind to the inner workings of this piece of complicated and at times convoluted political machinery as were the Americans after 9/11 who believed whole hog the Judaic lie that the tragic events of that day were all the result of ‘them hating us for our freedoms’.

Absent either some political miracle or a shake-up of up-until-now unprecedented severity, Trump is going to have to go in guns blazing now before his enemies take control of the House in January, because once they do, he will be so tied down with scandals, subpoenas, etc that his only function as president will be in dodging the political ordnance that will be flying at him from all directions 25/7.

Mr. President, in the unlikely event you are reading this, our advice to you is as follows–In the precious few moments remaining before the jackals arrive on Capitol Hill, launch the peace missile now and give Netanyahu no warning whatsoever that it is coming.

Israel National News

With Israel on the brink of early elections, President Donald Trump’s much-anticipated Middle East peace plan, dubbed the ‘Deal of the Century’, could be placed on hold until after Israelis go to the polls and a new government is formed.

A senior Israeli official has told Arutz Sheva that the framework for a final status agreement between Israel and the Palestinian Authority, which is currently being drawn up by the White House, would likely be shelved in the event the Israeli government dissolves and new elections held.

White House special envoy Jason Greenblatt said at a closed-door meeting in London earlier this month that the ‘Deal of the Century’ plan will be released in the near future, seemingly confirming claims that President Trump told Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu the plan would be put on the table sometime between November and January.

Greenblatt and other White House officials have refused to comment on the peace plan, which reportedly has yet to be finalized.

According to the senior Israeli official, the Israeli government has urged the Trump administration to hold back on releasing the peace plan in the event of early elections.

“The Americans understand very well the situation in Israel, and they know that it wouldn’t be right to release a peace plan in the middle of an election season, and could even be interpreted as interference in Israeli domestic affairs,” the official told Arutz Sheva.

“The messages we’ve gotten from the other side [the White House] suggest a clear understanding of the situation and willingness to push off the release of the peace plan, if there are early elections, until after a new government is formed.”

Elections are not scheduled to take place in Israel until November 2019, but outgoing Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman’s recent departure from the government has reduced Netanyahu’s ruling majority from 66 to 61 – the bare minimum required in the 120-member Knesset.

Several coalition leaders have backed early elections, while the Jewish Home faction has said it will back the current coalition – in exchange for the Defense Ministry portfolio.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s office responded to the report Sunday, saying the Prime Minister had no specific information regarding when the White House will present its peace plan.

“The Prime Minister does not know when the American plan will be released,” the Prime Minister’s Office said, “and when it is presented, the Prime Minister will consider it solely based on [Israel’s] national interests, particularly Israeli security.”