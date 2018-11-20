Insane, inbred, feral, violent Ultra-Orthodox Jews Beat Up Flight Attendant to force plane to land in accordance with the Jewish Sabbath laws

ed note–jes’ a lil’ reminder to those who think it is all a ‘Zionist’ thing rather than a Jooish one–it isn’t, and anyone who tells you differently is either a fool, a liar, or both.

Also a lil’ reminder for those who complain that political leaders such as Trump (and others) who move only in millimeters rather than in miles in getting anything done that it is precisely this kind of paradigm in which he and the rest of the political establishment is forced to work, where there is very little (if any) wiggle room whatsoever.

According to Jewish religious law, Shabbat is observed beginning just before sunset on Friday evening, with devout Jews refraining from using electronic devices, electricity or travelling by plane on the day.

Ultra-orthodox passengers on board two Israel-bound El Al planes that took off from New York on Thursday assaulted flight attendants out of fear that they would arrive after the beginning of the Jewish Shabbat.

Both flights were delayed by hours due to a snowstorm in New York that resulted in the delay or cancellation of hundreds of flights.

After the planes finally took off, a number of passengers grew angry despite the fact that the El Al crew assured they would arrive before sundown Friday when Shabbat begins, according to a passenger on one of the planes, Roni Meital.

Meital posted a short video on Facebook and a lengthy caption to explain what had happened, criticising the behaviour of the religious individuals:

“After six hours of flying, I suddenly heard screaming and saw a flight attendant crying after she was hit, pushed amid threats they would break open the door to the cockpit. I found myself standing and protecting flight attendants who were crying and who just wanted to catch their breath after the behaviour toward them,” she wrote.