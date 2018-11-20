Trump says US stands with Saudi Arabia despite journalist Khashoggi’s killing

ed note–before all the usual suspects react with all the usual Jrama and ill-conceived theatrics, a few inconvenient facts are in order here.

Yes, the KSA and its various components are brutal, compliant thugs when it comes to American/Zionist designs on the Middle East and have been such for a long time. Not only do they cooperate with Israel’s Holocaust of the Palestinian people, but as well have sat back as others have suffered equal measure in Iraq, Syria, Libya, etc, as well as the KSA’s role in the Holocaust of the people of Yemen.

However, there are a few glaring items involved in all of this that should–at least to those who claim a certain degree of expert-cy on modern geo-politics where Israel and Jewish interests are involved–raise a few eyebrows and prompt a few questions that then leads to a certain degree of skepticism.

1. Certainly those who are alleged to have been caught on tape performing the murder of Khashoggi and all the chatter that followed–being after all highly-trained intelligence officers–knew they were being watched, followed, monitored, video-taped, audio-taped etc, and yet we are supposed to believe that these highly-trained intelligence officers did not take any of this into account when going through all the motions and maneuvers necessary in performing what would become a HIGH PROFILE political murder in a FOREIGN COUNTRY where they KNEW they were under the microscope of that country’s (as well as others) intelligence services.

The only reasonable explanation for this is that those ‘seen’ on tape were either doubles hired out by Mossad or the CIA or else that they were the ‘real deal’ but had been ‘gotten to’ and through a mixed stew of blackmail and bribery, forced into performing all the required actions that would be needed for this operation.

2. The sudden (feigned) outrage over Khashoggi’s murder on the part of the same American ‘Deep State’ that is responsible for an incalculably-high number of deaths, including those in Syria, Iraq, Libya, Yemen, etc, as well as the ‘coming to Jesus’ moment that the same JMSM media in America that is owned lock/stock/barrel by the same forces in control of the America Deep State (ADS) should serve as a serious wake-up call vis the real nature of what is at work here–bringing down the crown prince who is set to play a pivotal role in Trump’s ‘peace deal’ in the Middle East, not only in terms of logistics, but as well, the $ funding for rehabilitating the economy of the beleaguered Palestinian people so that they will forget about how miserable they are and instead focus on rebuilding their lives that have been destroyed by Israel.

Remember, the Khashoggi killing is–by comparison–NOTHING in terms of what has taken place on the part of the KSA with the willful collusion, collaboration, and support of the same ADS/JMSM hydra that is now in full-throat screech mode in trying to implode the government of Saudi Arabia.

Trump–for his part–knows full well what is going on which is why he is not playing along with what he knows is the real target in all of this–the destruction of his ‘peace deal’.

In a lengthy statement, punctuated with eight exclamation points, Trump says that “we may never know all of the facts surrounding” Khashoggi’s death, but “our relationship is with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

Trump told reporters Saturday that a “very full report” will be coming by Tuesday on the U.S.’ investigation. But in his statement Tuesday, Trump appeared to cast doubt that the U.S. probe of the matter was complete.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that the U.S. stands with Saudi Arabia in the wake of the slaying of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Trump said that U.S. intelligence agencies are still assessing all the information surrounding the killing of Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist and critic of the Saudi royal family, in the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, in October.

The Washington Post reported Friday that the CIA had concluded that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman himself had ordered the assassination of Khashoggi, citing people familiar with the matter.

“It could very well be that the Crown Prince had knowledge of this tragic event,” Trump said in the statement, though “maybe he did and maybe he didn’t!”

After initially denying that Khashoggi had been killed in the consulate, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir admitted that the slaying was a “tremendous mistake.” He denied that the crown prince had ordered the killing.

Saudi prosecutors on Thursday said they would seek the death penalty for five people alleged to be involved in the killing, as well as lesser charges for six others.

That same day, the Trump administration announced sanctions on 17 people for their alleged roles in the killing under the Magnitsky Act.

Trump’s statement comes two weeks before the Saudi-led OPEC oil cartel meets with Russia and other producers to set global oil policy. The allied exporters are widely expected to cut output following a severe pullback in oil prices.

Trump recently urged Saudi Arabia and OPEC against throttling back production, a move that would boost oil prices.

Trump’s statement makes clear that Saudi oil production was a factor in his decision. After the U.S., “Saudi Arabia is the largest oil producing nation in the world,” the statement reads. “They have worked closely with us and have been very responsive to my requests to keeping oil prices at reasonable levels – so important for the world.”

The president frames his decision as being chiefly interested in the “absolute security and safety of America,” highlighting the kingdom’s alliance in the “very important fight against Iran” and its role as a partner in “our paramount goal to fully eliminate the threat of terrorism throughout the world!”

“Very simply it is called America First!” the statement reads in closing.

Trump has long singled out Iran as the major threat in the Middle East, and has taken numerous steps to weaken that oil-rich nation since taking office. Trump pulled the U.S. out of the Iran nuclear deal brokered during the Obama administration, and reimposed economic sanctions on Iran in recent months.

Read the whole statement below:

Statement from President Donald J. Trump on Standing with Saudi Arabia America First! The world is a very dangerous place! The country of Iran, as an example, is responsible for a bloody proxy war against Saudi Arabia in Yemen, trying to destabilize Iraq’s fragile attempt at democracy, supporting the terror group Hezbollah in Lebanon, propping up dictator Bashar Assad in Syria (who has killed millions of his own citizens), and much more. Likewise, the Iranians have killed many Americans and other innocent people throughout the Middle East. Iran states openly, and with great force, “Death to America!” and “Death to Israel!” Iran is considered “the world’s leading sponsor of terror.” On the other hand, Saudi Arabia would gladly withdraw from Yemen if the Iranians would agree to leave. They would immediately provide desperately needed humanitarian assistance. Additionally, Saudi Arabia has agreed to spend billions of dollars in leading the fight against Radical Islamic Terrorism. After my heavily negotiated trip to Saudi Arabia last year, the Kingdom agreed to spend and invest $450 billion in the United States. This is a record amount of money. It will create hundreds of thousands of jobs, tremendous economic development, and much additional wealth for the United States. Of the $450 billion, $110 billion will be spent on the purchase of military equipment from Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon and many other great U.S. defense contractors. If we foolishly cancel these contracts, Russia and China would be the enormous beneficiaries – and very happy to acquire all of this newfound business. It would be a wonderful gift to them directly from the United States! The crime against Jamal Khashoggi was a terrible one, and one that our country does not condone. Indeed, we have taken strong action against those already known to have participated in the murder. After great independent research, we now know many details of this horrible crime. We have already sanctioned 17 Saudis known to have been involved in the murder of Mr. Khashoggi, and the disposal of his body Representatives of Saudi Arabia say that Jamal Khashoggi was an “enemy of the state” and a member of the Muslim Brotherhood, but my decision is in no way based on that – this is an unacceptable and horrible crime. King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman vigorously deny any knowledge of the planning or execution of the murder of Mr. Khashoggi. Our intelligence agencies continue to assess all information, but it could very well be that the Crown Prince had knowledge of this tragic event – maybe he did and maybe he didn’t! That being said, we may never know all of the facts surrounding the murder of Mr. Jamal Khashoggi. In any case, our relationship is with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. They have been a great ally in our very important fight against Iran. The United States intends to remain a steadfast partner of Saudi Arabia to ensure the interests of our country, Israel and all other partners in the region. It is our paramount goal to fully eliminate the threat of terrorism throughout the world! I understand there are members of Congress who, for political or other reasons, would like to go in a different direction – and they are free to do so. I will consider whatever ideas are presented to me, but only if they are consistent with the absolute security and safety of America. After the United States, Saudi Arabia is the largest oil producing nation in the world. They have worked closely with us and have been very responsive to my requests to keeping oil prices at reasonable levels – so important for the world. As President of the United States I intend to ensure that, in a very dangerous world, America is pursuing its national interests and vigorously contesting countries that wish to do us harm. Very simply it is called America First!