Yahweh, the ‘god’ found in the Old Testament and worshiped by the Jews resembles more the devil than he does ‘Our father’ described by Jesus Christ


  #1 by Ricky G Reed on 11/20/2018 - 9:34

    I’ve been saying this since I was in Junior High. The OT “god” is a dragon. In contrast to the Father God that Jesus represented, the OT god dwells in darkness. It hoards gold & silver, has wings, skin like armor, breathes fire, loves roasted flesh left on alters, etc. And the self chosen carried a staff around with images of a serpent on it, until it was put up in Solomon’s Temple.

