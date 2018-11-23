How They Do It–Flat Earth conference attendees explain how they have been brainwashed by YouTube and Infowars

ed note–Yes, we have covered this phenomenon ad nauseum, from the Sandy Hook Hoaxers to the White Nationalists, all who have over the years demonstrated themselves as ready, willing and able footsoldiers in anything and everything required of them by the very enemies against whom they claim to be fighting in making a spectacle of themselves and in doing so, making all otherwise substantive opposition to organized Jewish interests appear unhinged and unstable.

Nevertheless, for the sake of being thorough, we’ll do it again.

While it is true that people such as these who suffer from an obvious addiction to sensationalism and who will believe anything and everything that happens to float into their mental transom as long as it gives them some kind of informational buzz do not need to be artificially created per se (given that they are ‘naturally-occurring’ elements like weeds in a garden, nevertheless) they are indeed watered, fed, and nurtured by the powers-that-be, not only for the purposes of creating division within our ranks, but as well, in creating very loud and dramatic spectacles ensuring that huge swaths of people in the middle remain firmly affixed where they are in terms of what they believe and where they get their information for fear of being linked up with the kooks and crazies.

And while it is true that we as a ‘movement’ might be given a pass in terms of the ‘creation’ of these weeds, where we can be faulted however is in our reluctance vis a vis pulling them out by the root before they can do any damage. Having bought into the nonsense that ‘freedom of speech’ automatically (if not eventually) leads to unequivocal victory for our side, we place those credible elements who do offer empirical truths such as 2+2=4 alongside those elements who say that 2+2=5 and then say that–using ‘freedom of speech’ as the measuring tape–both of them are right when this is obviously not the case. The next thing you know–WHAM, BAM, THANK YOU MAAM…ABRACADBRA, ALAKAZAM–the biggest names, faces, and voices within ‘the movement’ find themselves staring down the long barrel of multi million dollar lawsuits for disasters such as Charlottesville, for organizing ‘troll storms’ and for peddling the nonsense that ‘no one died at Sandy Hook’, all of which then becomes headline news the world over.

As we like to say, no one ever accused ‘them’ of being stupid.

President Donald Trump surveyed wildfire damage in California over the weekend, but when asked if it has changed his opinion on climate change, the president touted the “science” of things people have told him. Meanwhile, halfway across the country, science doubters met to tout their own ignorance.

The Daily Beast interviewed attendees at the Denver, Colorado “Flat Earth Conference” where some attendees adopted familiar Trump attacks, reframed to confirm and cooperate with their own conspiracy theories.

“It’s globalism,” explained Julie Simons. When the president attacks globalism, it typically is an anti-immigrant and anti-Semitic dog whistle.

“Globalism,” she said again, drawing a circle with her hand. She meant literally, a globe.

Her husband Scott proudly proclaimed, “in five years, everyone will know the Earth is flat” and the knowledge will bring about a kind of “societal collapse” because everything stems from a spherical understanding of the Earth.

At the conference, Flat-Earthers told The Beast that there aren’t a certain type of intercontinental flights, which this reporter has actually been on, twice.

Flat-Earth conspiracies require a series of additional theories to maintain their belief. When astronauts take to space, views of the Earth are not only obvious but there is recorded proof. So, some Flat-Earthers believe the moon landing never happened. One panelist at the conference claimed NASA had ties to Nazis.

Many attendees came to the opinion that the earth is flat based on YouTube videos.

“It came on autoplay,” said Joshua Swift. “So I didn’t actively search for Flat Earth. Even months before, I was listening to Alex Jones.”

Brothers Michael and Daniel Flores were at the conference, but Daniel explained he was really just there for the ride. YouTube was a powerful tool for Michael, but Daniel called it selective bias based on the videos Mike seeks out.

“You’re not getting any astrophysicist videos,” Daniel noted.

Mike explained his website was spoofed by an adversary who has InfoWars ads running on it, a GoFundme and sells Flat-Earth merchandise. Mike’s accusations are similar to others’, making it seem like at least one small group of men were all impersonating themselves on YouTube.

Reading through the description of attendees paints a picture of a group that has key things in common: almost everything is a conspiracy and everything you know is a lie, none have a science background and many seem to be InfoWars viewers.