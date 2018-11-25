Judea’s war against Esau, Amalek and Rome

The next time you see a cross either on a church or worn by a ‘believer,’ stop and think for a moment what that symbol is saying in the Christian mind. The cross is the crucifixion, and its message – ‘Remember! Do not forget what the children of Jacob did to the “savior”. The memory inherent in the cross has sustained the hatred toward Jews for 2000 years. Esau and his grandson Amalek are very much alive today, and will be so until the time when we Jews put into motion our own ‘remember’

ed note–revisiting a theme that is covered here regularly, a watcher of modern day events as they relate to the Jewish state simply cannot understand the full extent of what it is that organized Jewry has planned for all of us without understanding first how the issue of ‘Rome’ factors into everything.

The often-cited ‘2,000 years of Jooish suffrink and poisecution’ that is said to justify the creation of Judea, Resurrecta was all the result of those tumultuous events ending in 70 AD when the Roman Empire crushed the rebellion in Judea and forbade the Jews from ever returning there again under pain of death, except for one day out of the year, Tisha B’Av, the 9th day of the 11th month in the Hebrew calendar. (gee, 9/11, what a coincidence)

Naturally, as one can fully expect when one understands the inherently narcissistic, violent and vindictive nature of Judaism going all the way back to the book of Genesis, the Jews have all but drowned themselves in their own spit waiting for the day when they are afforded the opportunity of making the Romans pay for the crime of destroying what Judaism considers to be the headquarters of yahweh, the nation state of Judea and especially its capital, Jerusalem.

Everything that has progressed over the last 2,000 years, from the accumulation of money and political influence to the fracturing of Christendom under the Protestant Reformation to all the skullduggery and intrigue that has taken place in the last century has been part and parcel of all of this, and as indicated earlier, it is not just about creating Judea Resurrecta, but indeed, about inflicting vengeance upon the great, great grandchildren of yesterday’s Romans who were responsible for that ‘2,000 years of Jooish suffrink’ and in the process, adding a new anti-Gentile religious celebration to those such as Passover, Purim, H’nooka, etc.

Below are the words of yet another deranged, violent, vindictive Rabbi discussing this very principle. Please pay close attention to the last paragraph in his essay where he cites the Jooish ‘prophet’ Obadiah and how Rome is to be reduced to mere ‘stubble’ in the aftermath of that apocalyptic fire which Judea, Inc has planned for her ancient enemies.

Rabbi Nachman Kahana for Israel National News

In Torah portion Exodus 17 we read that Amalek attacked the Jews immediately after leaving Egypt–

‘Remember what Amalek did to you along the way when you came out of Egypt. When you were weary and worn, they met you and attacked all who were lagging behind…They had no fear of God. When Yahweh shall give you respite from all the enemies around you in the land He is giving you to possess as an inheritance, you shall blot out the name of Amalek from under heaven. Do not forget!’

The question is then–Why is there a mitzva (religious commandment) to remember AND destroy Amalek, when the mitzva (religious commandment) should be just to destroy Amalek?

In last week’s parasha article, I quoted the Midrash that when it became known to Esau that Jacob had left for Charan that he (Esau) dispatched his son Eliphaz (the father of Amalek) to murder Jacob. Eliphaz caught up with Jacob and was about to fulfill his father’s command when Jacob suggested that Eliphaz take all his (Jacob’s) possessions instead of killing him in accordance with the reality of the time that ‘a destitute person is considered the same as dead,” and therefore Eliphaz would be credited with murdering Jacob. Eliphaz accepted Jacob’s offer.

Eliphaz did not murder Jacob but instead went to report to his father Esau what had happened and Esau is fraught with anger when he learns that Jacob is still alive.

Nevertheless it became an obsession in the family of Esau to remember and not forget that Jacob had stolen Esau’s birthright so that when the Jewish nation became free from the bondage of Egypt that Amalek–Esau’s descendants through his son Eliphaz–will pounce upon the descendants of Jacob in order to act on the memory engraved in the psyche of all of Esau’s descendants – to murder the Jews.

Amalek wasted no time when they learned that the Jews had left Egypt and made their way to the Sinai Peninsula.

Esau swore that his descendants would forever remember what Jacob had done in robbing him of his inheritance even unto the end of days. Esau’s family mantra was ‘Remember! do not forget what Jacob has done to our family’.

The Torah commands the Jews–the descendants of Jacob–to likewise remember what Amalek did to us, so that when the opportunity arises, we will be prepared to avenge ourselves against Esau and his lineage.

So now the question for us Jews is whether or not the murderous memories of Esau still linger today?

Answer–The next time you see a cross either on a church or worn by a ‘believer,’ stop and think for a moment what that symbol is saying in the Christian mind. The cross is the crucifixion, and its message – ‘Remember! Do not forget what the children of Jacob did to the “savior”. The memory inherent in the cross has sustained the hatred toward Jews for 2000 years. Esau and his grandson Amalek are very much alive, and will be so until the time when we Jews put into motion our own ‘remember’–

‘Remember what Amalek did to you along the way when you came out of Egypt, when you were weary and worn, how they met you along the way and attacked all who were lagging behind; They had no fear of yahweh, but when He will give you respite from all the enemies around you in the land he is giving you to possess as an inheritance, you shall blot out the name of Amalek from under heaven. Do not forget!’

As well as the words of the prophet Obadiah–

‘On Mount Zion will be deliverance; it will be holy, and the house of Jacob will possess his inheritance. Jacob will be a fire and Esau will be stubble…Jacob and his descendants will set Esau on fire and destroy him, and there will be none who will follow after Esau, for Hashem, the god of Israel, has spoken…Deliverers will go up on Mount Zion to govern the mountains of Esau, and the kingdom will belong to Hashem alone.’