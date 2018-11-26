How They Do It–Jewish arsonist makes unusual confession: ‘I didn’t think enough’

Yinon Reuveni, who is serving 5.5-year prison sentence for setting fire to the Church of Loaves and Fishes in 2015, expresses remorse for his actions in an effort to ease his conditions; ‘I understand the many mistakes I made along the way,’ he writes.

ed note–Before all the usual suspects chime in with their typical empty-headed bs that the actions of this obviously deranged, delusional and dangerous Judaic do not represent ‘Torah-true Judaism’, but rather that this is all the result of ‘Zionism’, please note the following quote, lifted from the Torah, (not the Talmud) a book written thousands of years prior to Theodore Herzl even being as much as a thought in the mind of Satan, to wit–

‘When the LORD your God brings you into the land you are to possess and casts out the many peoples living there, you shall then slaughter them all and utterly destroy them…You shall save nothing alive that breathes…You shall make no agreements with them nor show them any mercy. You shall destroy their altars and burn their graven images with fire. For you are a holy people unto the LORD thy God and He has chosen you to be a special people above all others upon the face of the earth…’–Book of Deuteronomy

The other thing to keep in mind here is the PARTICULAR language which our obviously deranged, delusional and dangerous Judaic is using, something that would otherwise obviously escape notice by a large number of people who still refuse to put Judaic language, thought patterns and behavior under the microscope.

Notice the parameters that the ‘remorse’ of our deranged, delusional and dangerous Judaic encompasses–

‘I understand the many mistakes I made along the way, that I was pushing the boundaries of the gray area, including the breaking of administrative orders…I caused suffering to my parents, my family, and those around me, and mostly I did a disservice to myself.’

At no time does he express as much as a micro-milligram of remorse for having torched a Christian church, and why should he, since after all, as a ‘Torah-true Jew’, this is EXACTLY AND PRECISELY what he commanded to do.

Which brings us back around, as it must inevitably do, to that one statement of fact that must be remembered, considered, and applied in each and every instance where Jewish interests have the microphone and are attempting to govern the narrative in such a way that benefits what it is that they are out to accomplish, and that statement of fact, expressed in a mere 7 words but which needs to become the nucleus around which all Gentile liberation needs to orbit, is as follows, to wit–

‘Fish swim, birds fly, and Jews lie’

ynet

Yinon Reuveni, who is serving a 5.5-year sentence in prison for setting fire to the Church of Loaves and Fishes in 2015, has made an unusual confession and expressed remorse for his crime in an effort to ease his conditions.

The Jewish settler was initially sentenced to four years in prison. He appealed the ruling to the High Court of Justice, which decided to increase his sentence to five-and-a-half years.

Reuveni wrote a letter two months ago, which has only just come to light, expressing remorse. “The years that have passed gave me a lot of time to think, and today I’m in a different place,” Reuveni wrote.

‘I understand the many mistakes I made along the way, that I was pushing the boundaries of the gray area, including the breaking of administrative orders…I caused suffering to my parents, my family, and those around me, and mostly I did a disservice to myself.’

A year ago, Reuveni got married in prison at a small wedding that included only first-degree relatives. Since then, he has been asking the Israel Prison Service (IPS) to ease his strict imprisonment conditions so he could have a relationship with his wife.

“There are a lot of examples of Hilltop Youth who were in one place and, after having started a family, are now in a different place,” Reuveni wrote, referring to extremist right-wing settler youth who live in illegal outposts. “They became productive members of society, and that is exactly what I want to be. I love the state and the people. I got here because I didn’t think enough. Today I still love this country and want to be loyal to the homeland and follow the laws of the State of Israel.”

Reuveni was also questioned in connection with the Duma arson affair and the murder of the Dawabsheh family, and on suspicions of additional Jewish terror offenses. He was one of the top targets of the Shin Bet’s Jewish Division.

Reuveni was, until recently, both a prisoner and a detainee. His legal status changed after the district court ordered to release him from detainment as part of a price tag case against him, and now he remains only a prisoner. Reuveni and his family hope the change in legal status would mean a change in his conditions.

“Now his legal status is similar to that of many other Jewish security prisoners who are imprisoned in religious wings and are allowed phone calls and visits from their families,” one of Reuveni’s relatives explained. “There’s no reason Yinon can’t have the same conditions. We hope the cruelty towards him ends. He got married, he wants to start a new life, to be rehabilitated and start a family. There’s no reason why he shouldn’t be allowed that.”

The Church of Loaves and Fishes, which is run by the Order of Saint Benedict, is considered one of the most important churches in Israel. Christians believe the church is built on the site where Jesus performed the Miracle of the Multiplication of the Loaves and the Fishes. It is a traditional site of pilgrimage in the Holy Land.

In June 2015, Reuveni and several others torched the church, causing extensive damage to two rooms and the structure’s exterior. Reuveni also defaced the limestone wall with red paint denouncing the worship of idols.