Ex-CIA chief tears into Trump– ‘Mueller’s name will be revered in US history while yours will be scorned’

ed note–we’ve said it before–a million times by now, in fact–but for the benefit of those all-too-willing stragglers who just can’t (won’t) seem to ‘catch up,’ we’ll do it again.

John Brennan is not some minor cog in some minor wheel of little to no importance. As former head of the CIA he was the CEO of one of the most powerful pieces of machinery working in the service of Judea, Inc that played an indispensable role in the assassination of JFK and his brother RFK, Israel’s attack on the USS LIBERTY, the destruction of those politicians who got sideways with Israel (including but not limited to presidents Nixon, Carter, Ford, and George H.W. Bush) the Impeachment of Clinton, the bombing of the Oklahoma City Federal Building, 9/11, the anthrax attacks, the lies that led up to the destruction of Iraq, and much, much more.

Having said that then, Brennan’s very public and very Jramatic high-decibel war against the President would not be taking place were it not complementary with what it is that Judea, Inc aims to achieve. If Trump truly were ‘the chosen one’ as so many ‘experts’ claim, and were Brennan causing problems for ‘duh plan’, the former CIA chief would have received his cease and desist orders long before he had even cast as much as a furrowed glare in the general direction of the person of POTUS Donald J. Trump rather than being given regular and repeated front-and-center podiums within virtually every neighborhood making up the JMSM.

That this needs more than 3 second’s explication/explanation amongst those who claim to be on the ‘cutting edge’ in terms of understanding the mechanics of how Judea, Inc functions in the broader political sphere underscores just how much a day late and a dollar short all of this is.

More important than this though is the manner by which the entire Jrama featuring Brennan and the manner by which he–despite having been deposed from his former post, nevertheless–continues working in an intelligence/assassination/psychological operation capacity reads as a chapter in an excruciatingly-long and painful-to-endure apocalyptic novel depicting the hijacking of the Gentile mind and the manner by which ‘they’ will not only use their ‘friends’ in advancing the apocalyptic narrative of that novel, but as well, those claiming to be their ‘enemies’ and on the ‘cutting edge’.

Former CIA Director John Brennan on Tuesday slammed President Trump after Trump attacked special counsel Robert Mueller, writing in a tweet that Mueller’s name “will be revered” in history while the president’s “will be scorned.”

Brennan added that Trump reminds him of how other “corrupt authoritarian leaders” have acted before being “deposed.”

“Your feelings of inferiority, insecurity, vulnerability, and culpability are loud & clear. You remind me of how many corrupt authoritarian leaders abroad behaved before they were deposed. Bob Mueller’s name will be revered in the annals of U.S. history; your name will be scorned,” he tweeted.

Brennan has frequently sparred with Trump. In August, the president had Brennan’s security clearance revoked in a move that was viewed widely as retaliatory.

Earlier Tuesday, Trump took to Twitter to lash out at Mueller, calling him “a conflicted prosecutor gone rogue” and claiming that he is doing “tremendous damage” to the criminal justice system in the U.S. Trump also tweeted the “phony witch hunt continues,” referencing Mueller’s probe.

Trump has long attacked Mueller and his investigation, which the president has frequently sought to cast as a “witch hunt.”

Trump’s criticism of Mueller came one day after the special counsel, who is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, said in a new filing that former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort violated his plea agreement by lying to federal prosecutors.