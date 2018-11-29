Trump calls Federal Reserve ‘much bigger problem than China’

ed note–2 items worth noting here–

1. Please, all of you out there holding proud membership in the ‘Trump is owned by D’Jooz’ brigade, please list for all of us the last time a president highlighted the ‘money power’ which Judea, Inc uses in blackmailing and keeping in line all Western governments.

Ok, since you are obviously stumped, we’ll answer it for you–JFK.

Now, for all of you out there proudly holding membership in that aforementioned elite brigade whose response to this will invariably and inevitably be some version of–

‘WELL, IF HE WERE A TRUE AMERICAN PRESIDENT, HE WOULD HAVE ABOLISHED THE FEDERAL RESERVE ON HIS VERY FIRST DAY IN OFFICE, AS WELL AS REVEALING TO THE AMERICAN PEOPLE THAT ISRAEL WAS THE ONE WHO PULLED OFF 9/11.

Oh, if only life were that simple, but the ugly truth of it all is that it isn’t.

Trump knows who his audience is and just how under the spell they are on a wide variety of subjects and what an utter disaster would ensue were he to do anything of the sort listed above, so please, just put a lid on it.

2. As pertains his obvious antagonism with the FR, (which he has expressed on many occasions since being elected) it should be remembered that it was precisely a sluggish economy that Judea, Inc first created and then utilized in making sure that George H.W. Bush did not get re-elected after he held up $10 billion in loan guarantees to the Jooish state until they agreed to come to the negotiating table with the Palestinians for a ‘peace deal’, and therefore all can rest assured that similar maneuvers and machinations are taking place at this very moment in trying to turn the American people against another president who has made the same ‘peace deal’ one of his top priorities.

President Donald Trump says he thinks the Federal Reserve’s policies are a greater threat to U.S. economic growth than a burgeoning trade war with China.

Trump told The Washington Post on Tuesday: “I think the Fed is a much bigger problem than China.”

Trump adds that he is “not even a little bit happy” with Fed Chairman Jay Powell, whom he selected last year.

The Fed has raised interest rates steadily under Powell’s leadership as the central bank has tried to balance promoting maximum employment with controlling inflation. Those decisions have drawn rebukes from Trump, who wants the Fed to focus on economic growth.

Trump says: “They’re making a mistake because I have a gut, and my gut tells me more sometimes than anybody else’s brain can ever tell me.”