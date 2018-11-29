Trump suggests creating U.S. ‘worldwide network’ to compete with CNN

ed note–keep in mind that even though Trump has (seemingly) singled out CNN, that he is referencing the ENTIRETY of the JMSM which he knows is the source for all the mental rot that has incapacitated the American people from being able to think clearly and to act in their own best interests.

And again, as we put forth in a previous ed note–all yuuz out there holding proud membership in the elite ‘Trump is owned by D’Jooz brigade’–please list for us the last president who has come out as loudly as this one in underscoring what a threat the JMSM poses to the nation.

President Donald Trump on Monday suggested the United States should create a “worldwide network” to combat the “unfair” way the country is treated by the media, saying CNN doesn’t have enough competition overseas.

“Throughout the world, CNN has a powerful voice portraying the United States in an unfair and false way. Something has to be done, including the possibility of the United States starting our own Worldwide Network to show the World the way we really are, GREAT!”

CNN has both a domestic and international network.

The U.S. government currently funds Voice of America, an international radio broadcast source. Congress in 2017 eliminated the board of directors for the organization, with a new CEO position created, which is appointed by the president.