Israel ‘worried’ that the fall of the Saudi regime will bring about a repeat of Libya, but 10 times worse 

ed note–readers of this website will recall how in the early days of the Zionist-engineered ‘Arab Spring’, all sorts of Jrama and theatrics were taking place on the part of Israel and her political actors–feigning worry, hand-wringing and crocodile tears over what was taking place in Tunisia, Egypt, Libya, Syria, etc, and that the ‘instability’ could ‘spill over’ into Israel and that the security of the Jewish state could be threatened/compromised.
It was this website along with a very, very small handful of others who (correctly) diagnosed the disingenuousness of all the Jrama and theatrics and said that all the worry and hand-wringing were only there as stage props in order to make appear more legitimate, genuine and real the stage-managed events that were taking place in these locales as one Zionist-backed dictator was replaced with his twin counterpart. As partial proof, we offered the fact that if ever there were a place where there should be a revolution, it would be in the KSA, when in fact, not a PEEP of protest was occurring.
And indeed, were it not for the fact that Trump has plans for KSA, BIG PLANS in fact related to his UPD, none of the Khashoggi affair or all the Jrama and noise that has followed would have occurred. It is only due to the fact that Trump plans upon utilizing the size, wealth and relative stability of the KSA, paired with the fact that SA is the ‘headquarters’ of Islam so to speak, that Judea, Inc has now embarked upon a planned course of regime de-stabilization in that country, as well as why now the members of the Terrible Torah Troubadours are now engaging in yet another performance aimed at creating the appearance of worry.
And please, be not swayed by Netanyahu’s words of support for the KSA. This is him doing his own version of ‘by way of deception, I shall make war’. Netanyahu understands that creating a militarily-strong Saudi Arabia means that the likelihood of US military adventurism against Iran diminishes, which is why Netanyahu does not want these arms deals going forward, as his plans for the region include using the military might of America in the same capacity against Iran as took place against Iraq, Libya, etc.
As we like to point out here often–no one ever accused ‘them’ of being stupid.
Haaretz
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman embarked this week on a victory tour of defiance in the Arab world. Although posters in Tunisia reminded the guest of his involvement in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudis’ Istanbul consulate, in Egypt – whose economy depends on Saudi generosity – Mohammed enjoyed a royal reception. The pyramids were even illuminated in green in his honor.
The excuses and evasions by senior U.S. officials are making it clear that for Washington the affair is already over. President Donald Trump, who isn’t known for his affection for the media, including The Washington Post that employed Khashoggi, now has other things on his mind.
The president, in a series of statements whose high point was a letter that sounded like a middle-schooler’s work, explained his considerations. Saudi Arabia is important because of its huge deals with U.S. defense contractors, it’s crucial for continuing the battle against Iran, and it’s a positive factor because it “helps Israel.”
These arguments were worded with greater fluency by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Speaking with Israeli journalists at a summit in Bulgaria in early November, Netanyahu said that “what happened in the Istanbul consulate was horrendous and it should be duly dealt with. Yet … it is very important for the stability of the world, for the region and for the world that Saudi Arabia remain stable.”
As Netanyahu put it, “I think that a way must be found to achieve both goals. Because the larger problem is Iran, and we have to make sure that Iran does not continue the malign activities that it has been doing over the last few weeks in Europe.”
Not that Trump needed any arm-twisting, but we can cautiously assume that Netanyahu tried to ensure that Washington wouldn’t abandon Riyadh in its time of trouble. The timing of the visit to the Saudi royal family by a delegation of evangelical Christians, which was actually organized by an Israeli citizen in early November, doesn’t seem entirely coincidental.
Not for the first time – and not unrelated to the injustices Israel is responsible for in the West Bank – Israel is willing to ignore many injustices by its new friends in the Middle East. The extent of the Saudi regime’s horrifying behavior was clarified this week in a piece by veteran Washington Post foreign affairs columnist David Ignatius. He wrote that the regime is undergoing a brutal period of paranoia, persecuting real and imaginary rivals to the point of eliminating them.
Over a year ago a special team operating for the crown prince kidnapped and tortured opponents of the regime and others suspected of corruption. For example, it misled the Chinese government into believing that a Saudi businessman was a wanted terrorist on his way to carrying out an attack at the G-20 summit.
Ignatius portrays the crown prince’s associates as a gang of moronic thugs, while Prince Mohammed is described as a hotheaded reformer leading his country close to the abyss. Ignatius calls on the Trump administration to force the kingdom to halt the bloody quarrels among the various princes before even more damage is done to Saudi Arabia and the world.
But such intervention apparently won’t take place. Trump’s national security adviser, John Bolton, said this week he sees no point in listening to the Turks’ recording of Khashoggi’s murder because he doesn’t understand Arabic. (The way Turkey, which imprisons and abuses journalists and opponents of the regime, manages to present itself as the epitome of righteousness is an achievement in itself.)