Lest We Forget–George H.W. Bush’s Press conference on September 11, 1991 announcing no loan guarantees to Israel until they agree to peace negotiations with the Palestinians

ed note–All can rest assured that when Israel was in the planning phase of the terrorist events taking place during the presidency of George H.W. Bush’s idiot son that this date and this press conference that took place played heavily on those considerations. Continue watching Share this: Facebook

Email

Google

Twitter

More

Tumblr

Print



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on 12/01/2018, 9:34 and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.