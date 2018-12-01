Lest We Forget– NYT says Bush’s opposition to Israeli settlements cost him his reelection

continue reading
#1 by Know1 on 12/01/2018 - 9:34
Wonderful find… these memory fragments must be like a million shards of glass piercing the
skinscales of the tribesmen.
This reminds me of the way the MPAA (an arm of the chosenites) reacted when VCRs first came out… they screamed bloody murder… even comparing it to the Boston strangler… People just assumed (as they still do) that it was about copyright infringement (don’t get me started on that subject) and a threat to their “business”…
When you’re in the business of re-writing history, then we begin to see why they were so terrified of such an invention. Like in “1984”, there were many people making sure the only things people saw and remembered was what the tribe wanted them to see.
Emmanuel Goldstein isn’t a Muslim name.