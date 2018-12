‘Hanukkah – The spiritual independence day of the Jewish people’

ed note–as we have covered on this website as of late, Hanukkah, (or as the late, great, and greatly-missed Mike Piper used to call it, ‘H’Nooka’) is not ‘Jewish Christmas’ as some like to call it. It is not about lights, latkes, and laughter.

It is the event where Judaic religious nutcases hunted down and murdered en mass other Jews who had become friendly with the ways of the Greeks. Abandoning their Judaism and its insane legal system of 613 laws handed down by the warlord Moses, these ‘Hellenized’ Jews had come to understand the mental/spiritual prison that had been their Judaic existence and opted for freedom, and as a result of having chosen as their motto ‘give me liberty or give me death’, were rewarded by the Maccabee Ju-hadists with the latter.

But of course, Judea, Inc simply cannot have H’Nooka be remembered in such an uncomplimentary light, for to operate in such close proximity to the ugly truth would be jes’ a lil’ too close for comfort.

And so, they did what Jews always have done/always will do best–

Contort, confuse, confound, cloud, conceal, etc…

All fancy words for lying.

Instead of H’Nookah being about murder, religious intolerance and Ju-had, instead–ABRACADBRA, ALAKAZAM–it becomes about–

Laughter…

and

Latkes…

and

Lights…

Pretty, glistening, glimmering, festive lights…Just like…just like…well, just like a Christmas tree…

But what it is really all about is Ju-had, and not just against those Jews who ‘defected’ from their Judaism, but indeed, Ju-had against Greece, Rome and all Western institutions who were/are seen as responsible for the defection of so many from the ‘true’ path.

Israel National News

The lighting of the first candle of Hanukkah took place Sunday evening at the Western Wall, in the presence of the Police Commissioner Roni Alshich, Chief Rabbi of Israel Rabbi David Lau, the Rabbi of the Western Wall Shmuel Rabinovich, and the Director General of the Ministry of Religious Affairs Oded Flus.

The commissioner lit the first candle at the Western Wall plaza and said that “Hanukkah is the spiritual independence day of the Jewish people. Three years ago, at the opening of my term, I pointed out that historically, even after the Hasmonean victory there were still quarrels. I emphasized that history repeats itself. Independence is a matter that must be maintained and preserved through the building of sovereignty, and it is precisely those knives and ancient weapons that penetrated and threatened to undermine Jewish independence, and then the guardians of the walls restored peace.

“The Israel Police, the Jerusalem District Police, and the Border Police, are the bulwarks against the wave of terror. Unfortunately, many of them paid with their lives, and others suffered serious injuries for the rest of their lives, but their self-sacrifice achieved results. And I am excited to see how this broad spectrum is full of people, how the people of Israel rely on the Israel Police,” added the commissioner.

Rabbi David Lau, who lit the central candle in the prayer area, said that “the people of Israel made great efforts and found enough oil for one day, and the Holy One, blessed be He, made a miracle that it would light for eight days. We too will strive to be good and pray that the Lord will see our effort and let us see that we will soon see the great light in this holy place.”