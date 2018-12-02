Netanyahu– ‘The spirit of the Maccabees beats within us’

ed note–as already covered here extensively, H’Nooka is not about lights, laughter and latkes, but rather about a group of religious Juhadists who were the forerunners of today’s ISIS whose claim to fame was murdering others who do not share their very strict religious ideas, what was at that time a Judaic war against the liberalizing, liberating, civilizing and more enlightened aspects of Western culture beginning with the Hellenization process brought to the Levant by the Greeks and which later continued with the Romans, and against which Israel is at war today on all fronts, both in the Middle East and in the west through the Judaic control of money, media, culture, politics, religion, etc.