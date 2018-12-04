US Sec of Defense Mattis–‘Afghanistan needs to end…40 years is enough’

Secretary of Defense James Mattis on Monday called for the international community to help end the war in Afghanistan and aid regional leaders in their efforts to bridge longstanding disagreements, saying that conflicts in Afghanistan have now gone on for “40 years.”

“In Afghanistan, it’s gone on now it’s approaching 40 years; 40 years is enough and it’s time for everyone to get on board, support the United Nations, support Prime Minister Modi, support President Ghani and all those who are trying to maintain peace and make for a better world here. So, we are on that track,” Mattis told reporters ahead of a meeting with his Indian counterpart Nirmala Sitharaman.

The U.S. has had a military presence in Afghanistan for 17 years, since 2001, when it removed the Taliban government from power, but Afghanistan has been in conflict since the late 1970s when U.S.-backed Afghan guerillas repelled the Soviet Union from the country in a nine-year battle.

Since the U.S. has had a presence, however, troops have been bogged down in an insurgency waged by the Taliban and other armed groups.

Mattis noted that the U.S. is currently concerned over the influence of Pakistan-based armed groups that have clashed with U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

“The presence of U.S. troops in Afghanistan has also heightened U.S. sensitivity to the rivalry between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan. Washington and New Delhi share concerns over Pakistan-based anti-Western and anti-Indian Islamist militant groups,” he said, according to the Afghan media outlet Tolo News.