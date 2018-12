There is No ‘New Testament’ and good Jews should never use the term

ed note–oh, if only all Jews could be as brutally honest in the dispensing of the ugly truth as is our unesteemed Shebress author.

She is right–The religion based upon the person and teachings of Jesus Christ and its nemesis–Judaism–are as antithetical and opposite each other as are life and death, respectively, or, using a metaphor which Jesus Himself used, as different as sheep and wolves. There is no such thing as ‘Judeo-Christianity’, a matter that was settled on the morning of Crucifixion Friday, 33 A.D., and now the entire world is paying the price for that fatal error made in co-mixing these two opposite elements resulting in the former being rendered impotent and useless while the latter ‘graduates’ from being merely low-yield Juranium to highly-enriched Jtonium and with it, all the apocalyptic destructive power that is its organic and unchangeable energy.

Batya Medad for Israel National News

I try to be very careful about my terminology. One of the things we learn in Judaism is that words have power.

We Jews are “the People of The Book,” and that has two lessons for us. One is that every word and word choice has power. It is possible to destroy a person with the wrong word, even if only intended as a “joke” or to “tease.” Also, ‘The Book’ is our Torah, the Jewish one, and it has never been revised or added to, by G-d.

There is no ‘New Testament.’ The meaning behind that term, especially as it’s used in conjunction with the ‘Old Testament,’ is that Christianity is the G-d sanctioned revision of Judaism, which no good Jew accepts.

Judaism is the only religion of the True G-d and the basis of Judaism is in the Torah.

There is a Christian bible, and there is the Torah. I’m not shy about pointing it out, even when the speaker is a renowned Jewish lecturer/expert. We must be very careful in the terminology we use, because words have multiple meanings. Just because a term is the one ‘accepted’ by the general public does not make it Kosher.

Chanukah is the Jewish Holiday during which we celebrate our victory over the Ancient Greeks and Hellenists and the assimilated Jews of the time. It’s the perfect time to inspect our language and to rid it of foreign anti-Jewish terms.