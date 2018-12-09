Top Democrat Nadler Says He Will End GOP-Led Probe Into FBI, DOJ, claiming ‘It’s a Waste of Time’

‘No evidence whatsoever of bias at the FBI.’

Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), the incoming chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, said he will shut down the Republican-led investigation into the FBI and Justice Department’s decision-making during the 2016 election.

Speaking to reporters after he stepped out of the committee’s closed-door interview with former FBI Director James Comey on Friday, Nadler was asked if he plans to end the probe when he takes over as committee chair in January.

“Yes,” Nadler said. “Because it’s a waste of time to start with.”

He expanded, “The entire purpose of this investigation is to cast aspersions on the real investigation, which is Mueller. There’s no evidence whatsoever of bias at the FBI or any of this other nonsense they’re talking about.”

Former federal prosecutor Andrew McCarthy reacted to Nadler’s remarks Saturday on “Cavuto Live.”

“I don’t think it’s justified, but it’s to be expected,” McCarthy said. “The Democrats’ political position has always been that the investigation of the investigators is a distraction and something that’s being concocted in order to undermine the credibility of Mueller’s investigation.”

He said Democrats can shut the investigation down, but President Trump has the ability to order the release of all documents and information gathered in the probe.

“And then what gets done with it at that point, we’ll see,” McCarthy said. “The Senate could continue to investigate it, even if the Democrats won’t investigate it in the House.”

He added that the Justice Department inspector general’s investigation into these matters is looming over all of this.

“Which would suggest the inspector general doesn’t think this is a bunch of ‘nonsense,’ even if Jerry Nadler does.”

