14 Israeli Jews wanted by Colombian authorities for running child sex trafficking ring

Network marketed trips from Israel for tourists to have sex with minors who were forced into prostitution; 6 Israelis held, arrest warrants issued for other suspects

ed note–doubtless there will be a tidal wave of disgust and condemnation for this criminal and godless behavior, but–as has been the case now for the last 6,000 years–within the context of this disgust and condemnation there will be the almost-complete absence of any rational connection between this behavior and the deeply-held religious strains contained within Judaism that produced it.

Yes, there will be some who point to the Talmud and its condoning of such behavior, but when the factual discussion is started (within only a HANDFUL of circles, rest assured) that the Talmud is merely rendering commentary on behavior that was (at least tacitly) condoned within the Old Testament, either all such discussion will end or else those running a protection racket for the Old Testament (Torah) will loudly and vociferously contend that these Jews caught up in this criminal behavior did so because they were not ‘true Jews’ and that they rejected the teachings of the Old Testament.

Utter nonsense and hogwash. Within the very first book of the Old Testament, we read how Abraham sold his wife Sarah into sexual slavery in order to be ‘well treated’. Abraham’s only son, Isaac, did the very same thing with his wife, Rebeccah. Lott, Abraham’s nephew, gave away his 2 virgin daughters to a group of gang-bangers from Sodom, telling the soon-to-be-rapists to ‘abuse them as you see fit’. Prior to their being set loose to go and slaughter every living thing in Canaan, Moses instructed the Israelite invaders under his command that all the little girls who had not ever ‘slept with man’ could be ‘kept’ by the Israelite invaders and used for their own ‘pleasure’.

And it just goes on, and on, and on, and yet, after the disgust and condemnation exercise has passed, no one–save a very small handful–will actually do the rational (and morally responsible) thing of studying this disease known as Jtosis, isolating its cause (Torah Judaism) and understanding it in the manner required so that a rational solution can be developed in eradicating it.

Worse yet will be the response on the part of those who sidestep completely the entire business taking place involving the forced prostitution of little children and will instead post pics featuring the Neturei Karta rabbis or some left-wing group such as Jewish Voice for Peace and how they are ‘good Joos’ for opposing Israel.

On one final note, it should be understood as well that this group–that organized ‘tours’ from Israel to Colombia for the purposes of engaging in illegal sexual behavior with children–indicates that Mossad doubtless has its hands in it completely, as there is nothing that takes place in Israel (or anywhere else for that matter) about which this spy/sabotage/murder/blackmail agency is unaware. Note as well the religious overtones associated with this in that the underage prostitutes were forced to join the Whatsap group ‘Purim’ in coordinating the meetings they had with their clients. Note as well that it was a favored spot for IDF thugs–the most ‘moral army in the world’ to go and ‘unwind’ while on vacation after having killed who knows how many innocent Palestinian children.

Times Of Israel

Fourteen Israelis are suspected by Colombian authorities of running a child sex trafficking ring which marketed tour packages from Israel to the Latin American country aimed at businessmen and recently discharged soldiers, according to reports on Monday.

Eight suspects are in custody, including two Colombian nationals, with international arrest warrants issued for the remaining individuals. One of the Colombians was a police officer who allegedly passed classified information to one of the suspected ringleaders, Mor Zohar, allowing him to run the trafficking network without interference from the authorities.

According to a report by Hadashot, one of the Israelis is also being held on suspicion of murder and others are also suspected of money laundering.

Colombian authorities said Israeli tourists would stay at hotels and take yacht trips and go to drug and alcohol-fueled private parties where women and minors were offered as “sex slaves.”

The children and teens were paid $63-126 for each “meeting” with Israeli tourists, and were forced to join a WhatsApp group called “Purim,” presumably named for the drunken celebrations that take place around the Jewish holiday, the Ynet news site reported.

All of the suspects were wanted by international police agency Interpol on suspicion of pimping and soliciting minors for prostitution.

Authorities raided a number of properties including a spa in Santa Marta, a hostel in Bogota, and a building known as “Casa Medellin.” The suspects were arrested in a number of locations around the country, and property worth around $45,000 was seized as part of the investigation.

The office of the Colombian attorney general posted a tweet with a video of what it said were properties used by the ring.

Members of the network established tourism sites and hotels throughout the country, giving the operation an outward veneer of respectability. However, at the same time, they targeted boys and girls who came from troubled homes or had a background of financial difficulties, and forced them into sex work.

Proceeds from the trafficking ring were then reinvested into property and companies.

Prosecutors said the investigation began in June 2016 with the murder of Israeli national Shai Azran in Medellin, who was thought to have been killed in a hit arranged by another Israeli due to a dispute over a property sale, Ynet reported.

The main suspect, Assi Ben-Mosh, was deported from Colombia in November 2017 on suspicion of drug offenses, soliciting children for prostitution and tax offenses.

The Israeli had allegedly been running a resort hotel near the northern Colombian town of Santa Marta, where he had set up a drug and sex crime ring. The Hotel Benjamin, in the fishing village of Taganga, was an attraction for many Israelis on their post-army travels but was unpopular with local residents due to the activities associated with it. His operations also extended into Ecuador, Brazil and Mexico, local media reported.

Ben-Mosh and his partners were suspected of drug-dealing, forcing minors into prostitution, and tax evasion, Hebrew media reported when the expulsion order against him was issued. Ben-Mosh had tried unsuccessfully to prevent his deportation from Columbia, including by applying to become a resident.

In August, Colombia issued an international arrest warrant for Ben-Mosh on suspicion of involvement in a child sex trafficking ring. Authorities in Bogota suspect he was involved remotely in a suspected sex trafficking ring that they broke up in raids, Colombian media reports said at the time.

Police in Colombia arrested 18 people in a raid on Hotel Benjamin hostel in Cartagena in July. The suspects are accused of running a sex ring, recruiting young girls from Colombia and Venezuela and forcing them to work as sex slaves. Reuters reported that more than 250 girls between 14- and 17-years-old were forced to have sex with locals and tourists.