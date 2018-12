How They Do It–Ocasio-Cortez dances the Hora after announcing her Jewish heritage

“So many of our destinies are tied beyond our understanding.” Ocasio-Cortez said after explaining the story of her family’s forced conversion for the first time publicly.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is channeling her inner Tevye.

While celebrating the eighth night of Hanukkah, incoming Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez danced the horah with her Jewish constituents in New York.

The celebration was also the scene of a surprise announcement: Ocasio-Cortez’s is descended from Sephardi Jews who fled the Spanish Inquisition to Puerto Rico.

She proceeded to dance the horah, writing “Plus I can never turn down an opportunity to try a new dance! “

The party was held by Jews for Racial and Economic Justice.