Full Circle–Publisher of conspiracy books and writer for American Free Press the latest to face lawsuit over the ‘Sandy Hook Hoax’ disaster

ed note–and, as our good friend Mike Piper used to say, ‘bringing this thing full circle…’

Please take a good look at the pic above. It is the controlled demolition of the Twin Towers taking place on the morning of 9/11, done as the necessary precursor to ‘conditioning’ the American mind in such a way as to make it more cooperative with the big plans which Judea, Inc had in store for everyone. In the aftermath of that event, due not only to the seriousness of what took place on that morning, but as well, what followed afterwards with the ‘war on terror’ that has now set fire to nearly the entirety of the Middle East, a ‘movement’ sprang up that sought to ‘uncondition’ the American mind and to correct the false narratives established by Judea, Inc vis a vis that day’s events.

And as part of Judea, Inc’s plan of thwarting that ‘movement’, a whole host of ‘remedies’ were introduced, some successful, some not, and all aimed at shooing away otherwise curious eyes, ears, and minds from what this movement was saying.

Finally, as recommended by none other than Obama’s Jewish ‘Information Czar’ Cass Sunstein, a new strategy was employed mimicking what took place on the morning of 9/11 by utilizing a real event and then adding some ‘drama’ and ‘spice’ to the mix, which resulted in the same effect as what took place on 9/11 and the subsequent controlled demolition of the 9/11 ‘Truth Movement’. In this case, the ‘real event’ was the shooting at the Sandy Hook elementary, and the carefully placed ‘explosive charges’ that were used in bringing it all down from within was the ‘Sandy Hook Hoax’ propagated by various unstable individuals who have now made a giant laughing stock of every individual and group who dares to offer an alternative narrative of tectonic political events taking place today to what is spoonfed to the masses of asses by the JMSM.

And now comes the final stage of this controlled demolition–the bankrupting lawsuits that are coming at a rate of about one per week and now are numbering in the million$.

With American Free Press’ Dave Gahary now facing the same kind of legal action which threatens to bring down the ‘big cahuna’ himself–Alex Jones–Mike Piper’s prescient (and some might even say prophetic) warnings beginning 6 years ago have come ‘full circle’ as he used to say. Mike made it clear (and which resulted in him losing his 34 year employment with AFP) that those who were propagating this nonsense were putting their heads in a noose and that eventually, the chair would be kicked away leaving those who had more of an appetite for sensationalism than they do the facts twisting in the wind.

And for those who say that none of this matters, that it is all ‘in the past’ and has no bearing on current events, you’re not just wrong, you’re dead wrong, because–just like the weekly shootings that are now a mainstay of Americana, likewise the lawsuits will be with us to stay, and, just as it is with the Holocaust narrative that is dug in like a tic and never seems to run out of traction, likewise, the lawsuits are now going to become a staple in terms of the daily news cycle and in the end, it is not Judea, Inc that is to blame for all of this, but rather the 911 Truth Movement itself that–when it had the chance of eradicating this noxious weed from the garden of truth that the movement was trying to cultivate, instead, allowed these weeds to flourish under the banner of ‘freedom of speech’.

A Crestview man who publishes controversial books for the edification and entertainment of conspiracy theorists has been named in a lawsuit brought by the father of a child killed in 2012 at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut.

David Gahary is the principle officer of Wrongs without Wremedies LLC, which publishes as Moon Rock Books. The company currently markets 12 books, each bearing a provocative title along the lines of; “JFK Who How and Why,” “The Parkland Puzzle How the Pieces Fit Together,” and “America Nuked on 911.”

Wrongs without Wremedies is named in the lawsuit along with two men, Jim Fetzer and Mike Palecek. They, Gahary said, edit the work of various contributing authors and build books from those authors’ writings.

Moon Rock Books sells to customers around the world, Gahary said.

“These are people who don’t really believe the mainstream media, or as they say now, the fake news media,” he said. “They don’t believe what the government and mainstream media are telling them.”

The lawsuit, brought by Leonard Pozner, accuses Gahary’s business and the editors of defamation and conspiring to commit defamation.

It alleges statements and assertions made about Pozner in the book “Nobody Died at Sandy Hook” “were designed to harm (Pozner’s) reputation and subject (him) to public contempt, disgrace, ridicule or attack.”

In the lawsuit Pozner, represented by the firm of Meshbesher & Spence, takes particular offense to an excerpt from “Nobody Died at Sandy Hook” which states Pozner knowingly possessed and distributed a falsified death certificate for his 6-year-old son.

The book advances the argument that no one died at Sandy Hook and the shooting that took place there was actually a FEMA exercise. It claims, the lawsuit said, that Pozner “was complicit in a grand conspiracy to fake the massacre.”

“Defendants acted with actual malice,” the lawsuit, filed in Wisconsin states. ”(They) published their statements knowing that the statements were false or with reckless disregard for the truth or falsity of the statements.”

The lawsuit also states the defendants “acted as a cabal to accomplish their defamation.”

It states Pozner has received death threats and has had to move several times due to the false statements published in the book. The lawsuit calls for nominal and exemplary damages due to the malice involved.

Gahary said he has not yet been served legal papers and has actually contacted the law firm representing Pozner to ask why.

He said he and the editors intend to mount an aggressive defense of their right to publish “Nobody Died at Sandy Hook” and other books, relying at least in part on the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in New York Times v. Sullivan.

New York Times v. Sullivan, a ruling handed down in the Civil Rights era, held that when a statement concerns a public figure it is not enough to show that the statement is false for a media organization to be liable for libel, an excerpt from the website “Oyez” states.

The ruling established the higher standard that the target of the statement must show the falsehood was made “with knowledge of or reckless disregard for its falsity,” the website said

“These individuals who compiled the book are giving their opinion. There really shouldn’t be a situation where anyone should be held liable,” Gahary said. “Why is he (Pozner) filing a lawsuit when New York Times v. Sullivan knocks it out of the park?”

Genevieve Zimmerman, the attorney representing Pozner, did not respond Friday to requests for comment.