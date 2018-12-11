‘Israeli-Palestinian conflict has gone on for way too long’

‘Deal of the Century’ plan for Middle East peace to be released ‘in next couple of months’, says President Trump’s senior advisor.

ed note–again, not at this point should it need re-explanation–not only given as much coverage as it has received here, but as well the fact that by now it is the proverbial NO BRAINER–nevertheless the lynchpin in understanding the who, what, where, when, why & how viz the ‘Get Trump’ campaign is explained (nearly) in toto with a mere 3 simple words–

ULTIMATE PEACE DEAL.

Every president, beginning with JFK and then moving forward to include Nixon, Ford, Carter, Clinton, and GHWB who dared dive headlong into those J-shark infested waters learned the lesson in a manner up close and very personal what happens to any politico who dares use his office in trying to reign in the mad dog before it devours everything.

‘But, but, but…Kushner is a JOO. Trump’s daughter is a ‘JOO’…Trump has JOOZ all over his administration…’

Yes, yes, we know, heard it all before, a million times already in fact, and it doesn’t matter. GHWB brought Jews from the Soviet UNion to Israel, arm-twisted the UN to drop the ‘Zionism is racism’ language and expended American money and blood in fighting Desert Storm for Israel and in the end, it didn’t matter.

The only ‘booger’ in the story is the last line by Kushner saying that the Israelis ‘want peace’, when in fact, most do not, anymore than an alcoholic/drug addict wants sobriety.

Israel National News

President Donald Trump’s much-anticipated Middle East peace plan, dubbed the ‘Deal of the Century’, will be released in the next few months, Trump’s senior advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner said Monday night.

Speaking with Fox News, Kushner said the deal includes serious concessions from both sides, but would protect Israeli security, while improving the living conditions of Palestinian Authority residents.

“We’re hopeful in the next couple of months we’ll put out our plan which not every side is going to love, but there’s enough in it and enough reasons why people should take it and move forward.”

Kushner emphasized that the Israeli-Arab conflict “has gone on for way too long”, and said the living conditions for Arabs in Judea, Samaria, and Gaza was “not acceptable”.

“We’re focused now on the broader region, which is figuring out how to hopefully bring a deal together between the Israelis and Palestinians. That conflict has gone on for way too long. The president has been very focused on trying to bring all the different parties together.”

“The way that people are living in Gaza and the West Bank right now is not acceptable and there’s a lot that we can be doing to improve their quality of life. But it comes with resolving some of these core issues.”

The senior White House advisor stressed that Israeli security concerns were a top consideration during the drafting of the plan.

“This plan will keep the Israeli people safe and give them a good future, but also give a real opportunity and hope to the Palestinian people so that they can live better lives. This is a conflict that has been going on for way too long.”

“It’s not just the Israelis that want it, it’s not just the Palestinian people who want it, it’s all the people I speak to in the entire Middle East who’d like to see this issue resolved so they could start focusing on a brighter future.”