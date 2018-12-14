Over 1 year since announcing Embassy relocation Trump is still signing waivers

ed note–Trump is holding back the last ‘payment’ on this gift so that if/when Israel balks at coming to the peace negotiations table, he can withdraw the gift, leaving blame for it squarely with the Joosh State and making it plain that it is the intransigence on the part of Netanyahu & co that caused it, squarely affixing Netanyahu in the anger-crosshairs of his own people.

Israel National News

On December 6th 2017, President Trump announced plans to implement his campaign promise of relocating the US embassy to Jerusalem. On May 14th, the embassy was formally moved to an American compound in Jerusalem, which had previously served as a consular facility.

Despite the embassy transfer, however, President Trump renewed the security waiver, renewed every six months, to block an automatic funding restriction in the JEA (Jerusalem Embassy Act).

Why does the White House still need the waiver after the move was completed? An embassy official told Arutz Sheva that without the formal transfer of the ambassador’s residence, the embassy move remains technically incomplete, according to the language of the JEA.

“The administration was proud to open our U.S. Embassy to Israel in Jerusalem earlier this year on May 14,” said the embassy official.

“‎The definition of U.S. Embassy in the Jerusalem Embassy Act, however, includes both the offices of the diplomatic mission and the residence of the Chief of Mission. The memorandum from the President acknowledges that a waiver of the Act’s funding restriction is still necessary until the technicality of the Chief of Mission residence can be addressed.”