Time for action, Shimon and Levi style

ed note–as we point on on a daily basis, with ALL things these days where the Judaic paradigm represents not just a disproportionate influence, but rather an INFLUENZA over major political events AD EXTREMO, one MUST understand that the Jews–both on the individual and collective level–can only be understood for who they are and what they do by going backwards in time (in effect regressing) to what they believe to be their living, breathing legacy, the Torah, and all its tall tales of Judaic glory, chosen-ness, criminality, and of course, revenge.

Now, for those who may be unaware of just who ‘Shimon and Levi’–referenced by our unesteemed Hebraic author in this OpEd–happen to be, allow us to digress for a moment in setting the stage.

In the book of Jenesis, we read the tall tale of Dinah the Hebress who has just been been ‘had’ in a carnal manner by Shechem, the son of Hamor, leader of the Hivites, a tribe of Canaanite people living in the land ‘promised’ to the Hebrews. The Torah likes to paint the drama as Dinah having been ‘raped’ by Shechem, son of Hamor the Hivite, but as it is with all things coming out of the mind and mouth of Judea, Inc where the ‘by way of deception, we shall make war’ protocol is always found pedal-to-the-metal and in full force, no one can say for sure exactly what took place, since, after all, Joosh women aren’t exactly known for guarding their chastity, to wit–

Anyhoo, as the story in Jenesis goes, Shechem, son of Hamor the Hivite, after having ‘had’ Dinah, for reasons known only to Shechem and to Satan himself, falls madly in love with her and simply MUST have her as his wife and therefore pleads with his father, Hamor, leader of the Hivites, to do whatever must be done to facilitate this arrangement. Hamor negotiates a ‘deal’ of peace and prosperity between his people and the Hebrews which–by all accounts–seems to be the ‘ultimate’ peace deal and the ‘deal of the century’.

However, as Jenesis makes clear, Shimon and Levi, Dinah’s brothers, will have none of this ‘ultimate peace deal’, since Shechem has done an ‘outrageous thing in Israel by sleeping with Jacob’s daughter—a thing that should not be done’–i.e. Jews breeding with Gentiles, the latter being no more than donkeys in human form made to serve Jewry–and therefore, did what that aforementioned ‘by way of deception, we shall make war’ commandment commands, where we are told in the book of Jenesis the 2 brothers ‘replied deceitfully as they spoke to Shechem and his father Hamor’, saying to them thus–

‘We cannot give our sister to a man who is not circumcised. That would be a disgrace to us. We will enter into an agreement with you on one condition only, that you become like us by circumcising all your males. Then we will give you our daughters and take your daughters for ourselves. We will settle among you and become one people with you. But if you will not agree to be circumcised, we’ll take our sister and go.’

The book of Jenesis then recounts that Hamor the Hivite and his son Shechem went to their people and–as completely detached from reality as it sounds, nevertheless–convinced them to do what was necessary in facilitating this ‘ultimate peace deal’, whereupon the men agreed to have the most sensitive part of their male bodies sliced and diced at a time when neither antibiotics nor anesthesia had yet been invented, after which time we read the following took place–

‘Three days later, while all of the men were still in great pain, two of Jacob’s sons, Simeon and Levi, Dinah’s brothers, took their swords and attacked the unsuspecting city, killing every male. They put Hamor and his son Shechem to the sword and took Dinah from Shechem’s house and left. The sons of Jacob came upon the dead bodies and looted the city where their sister had been defiled. They seized their flocks and herds and donkeys and everything else of any value both in the city and out in the fields. They carried off all their wealth and all their women and children, taking as plunder everything in the houses of the Shechemites.’

So in other words, as we are told by ‘the good book’, Simeon and Levi killed every living male in the city, plundered the entire people of everything they owned and then carted off the womenfolk and children to be consigned to a life a slavery per the commands and demands of Judaism.

Now, there are several things wrong with this story, one of which obviously is the utter implausibility of it all, unless Shechem and Hamor were the only men in the city and the 2 Hebrews caught them asleep and thus encountered no substantive resistance.

More than this however is the ‘moral’ of the story, which–SURPRISE, SURPRISE–is yet another example found within Judaic literature/tradition where GAAAAWD’S chosen people behave like bloodthirsty bandits, and not only receive no censure, condemnation or (yahweh forbid) punishment for their evil deeds, but indeed, are rewarded handsomely for it.

Now, as it applies to the OpEd below–whether any of it happened or not is both irrelevant and immaterial when compared to the central point of the thesis put forth by our unesteemed Hebraic author, which is how the same process that is said to have taken place in the book of Jenesis with Shimon and Levi deceiving an entire city as the necessary precursor to massacring all the men, plundering the wealth and then taking the women and children as slaves, should be done today to the Palestinians, who–as our unesteemed Hebraic author obviously intimates–represent the modern day Hivites.

Israel National News

Shechem the Hivite violated Jacob and Leah’s daughter, Dinah, and then wanted to marry her, and then proposed a “peace process” between his people and Jacob’s people.

Neither the rape nor the peace process sat well with two of Dinah’s brothers, Shimon and Levi, and after one thing and another they slew all the Hivite males.

Jacob was distressed over what Shimon and Levi had done…worried how the world would react. He rebuked his sons for “making me odious among the inhabitants of the land.”

Quite typical down to our day, fretting, “What will the neighbors say?”

To Jacob, Shimon and Levi answered: “Should they treat our sister like a harlot?”

Who did right and who did wrong?

As has been explained, both did right. Jacob, by scolding them, did what he had to do, and Shimon and Levi, by taking care of business, did what they had to do.

Meantime, the Hivites are scattered and gone and Israel lives…but lives dangerously as a fresh wave of Islamic terrorism has reared up; today against Israelis waiting at a bus stop. Two dead.

Perhaps it is time to take care of business, Shimon and Levi style.

Okay, nothing so drastic in detail. Of course not. But maybe in spirit? We’ve tried everything else. Peace processes…land giveaways…Oslo…lopsided prisoner exchanges…

How about defeating them…plainly that…as nations do when it is time for the enemy to bite the dust?

There comes a time when a nation must decide – them or us.

Israel needs to send a message that crushes them enough to beg for mercy, and plead with two words – “total surrender.”

Never mind the world…never mind the neighbors…they squawk anyway. They’ve got their own Islamist problems, except that for Israel it’s do or die.

How about letting them know that targeting children, babies and innocent civilians… “such things are not done” …quote from the same Dinah sequence in Scriptures.

The specifics on what is to be done is above this writer’s pay grade. For that, Netanyahu and the generals get salaried.

So it is good to learn that Netanyahu has started to act, with a series of emergency measures intended to shore up the IDF and curb the enemy.

Indeed, house demolitions within 48 hours after an attack? Good. But we have heard this before…and we have heard from the High Court before. Not good.

Will the government stick to its resolve? Or will it cave, in response to “world opinion” – what the neighbors might say?

The world and the neighbors will say that Israel must get back to the “peace process” with its peace partner Mahmoud Abbas and his PA, the Palestinian Authority.

Until Israel negates the PA and calls it what it really is…never a partner…always an enemy…nothing will have changed. Nothing will have been learned.