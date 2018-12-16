Trump blasts shuttering Weekly Standard as ‘pathetic and dishonest,’ rips NeoCon editor William Kristol

ed note–for those who respond with the typical ‘BFD’ that unfortunately has become all too commonplace these days, again, as pointed out on this website now for the last 2+ years, this is what’s known as a ‘clue’ in better understanding the nature of the war taking place between Trump, Inc and his enemies making up Judea, Inc.

Trump is despised by the Neocons, a fact made obvious during the campaign season and everyday since. They knew way back then that as the head chef of America’s political system, Trump was not going to offer up for forced consumption the main dish which features on the NeoCon buffet table–war–and that if there was anyone with the temperament, tenacity, and testosterone to bring about some resolution to the intractable situation between Israel and the Arabs, it was DJT.

It was/is for this reason that the NeoCons–of which Kristol is a major player–have been and remain united in their opposition to Trump and to his presidency. Yes, Sheldon Adelson has contributed money towards various projects Trump has championed including the Republican Party, and likewise with the very vocal support Trump has received from the maddeningly obnoxious Alan Dershowitz, but it must also be remembered that all sorts of ‘arrangements’ may have taken place in order to secure support from both of them, given that Adelson has been under Federal investigation for possible criminal activities associated with his gambling empire and Dershowitz is rumored to have been intimately involved with illegal underage sex-capades involving Jeffrey Epstein

Many conservatives may have been saddened by Friday’s news that the Weekly Standard, a publication that has existed for 23 years, will be ceasing operations this month. But don’t count President Trump among them.

In a Twitter message Saturday, Trump blasted the magazine as “pathetic and dishonest,” and slammed its editor-at-large, William Kristol, as a “failed prognosticator.”

‘The pathetic and dishonest Weekly Standard, run by failed prognosticator Bill Kristol (who, like many others, never had a clue), is flat broke and out of business. Too bad. May it rest in peace!’

Kristol had written in July: “Donald Trump is in many ways a bad president — bad for the country, bad for conservatism, bad for the Republican party. His sway over party and policy should be limited as much as is feasible and his dominance of our politics not extended any longer than necessary.”

Conservative magazine The Weekly Standard is closing downVideo

“May it rest in peace!” the president wrote of the magazine Kristol co-founded.

Kristol appeared concerned that the president’s Twitter message wasn’t sent to him directly.

Parent company Clarity Media’s CEO Ryan McKibben told staffers Friday morning that the magazine would print its final issue Monday.

McKibben said the publication “has been hampered by many of the same challenges that countless other magazines and newspapers across the country have been wrestling with,” and ultimately it needed to make the tough decision to close.

Others reported that McKibben and associates at Clarity preferred to shutter the Standard rather than sell it, in order to bolster a weekly launched by the Washington Examiner, which, like the Standard, is owned by Colorado billionaire Philip Anschutz.

Whether any Standard employees would be hired at the new weekly was unclear, the Daily Beast reported.