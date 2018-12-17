How to Handle Troubling Jewish Texts that champion immorality

Many of the injunctions in the Torah appear immoral from a human perspective. God commands us to kill innocents and allows us to take advantage of (exploit) those who are dependent on us for their safety and well-being. Deuteronomy 13:13 commands us to indiscriminately kill all the inhabitants of a condemned city, regardless of their individual culpability…

Imagine for a moment that a house is being built, which obviously requires strict and accurate measurements for things. Imagine that the tape measure being used is one where the feet, inches, and all the subdivisions of inches are randomly marked and where there is no fixed standard. Imagine as well the level that is used in making sure the floor and walls are built in perfectly horizontal and vertical fashions as they are supposed to be is not set in the proper 90 degree angle that is required.

The house–assuming it could be built at all–would be absolute chaos with nothing meeting up properly, nothing being level, squared, or stable. It would be a monstrosity to view from the outside and a nightmare to live in.

Welcome to the world of Judaism and everywhere that this chaotic moral tape measure has had any influence whatsoever.

1. That indeed, as we point out here regularly, that it is the Torah (Old Testament) that serves as the starting point for all Judaic belief and behavior, and

2. That within that Torah (Old Testament) are the commandments from this ‘higher power’ that his ‘chosen people’ engage in murder of innocents and in general behave in ways that are considered criminal and barbaric by every other moral tape measure that has existed throughout human history, to wit–

‘God commands us to kill innocents and allows us to take advantage of (exploit) those who are dependent on us for their safety and well-being. Deuteronomy 13:13 commands us to indiscriminately kill all the inhabitants of a condemned city, regardless of their individual culpability. Exodus 21:7 tells us that a father has the right to sell his daughter as a maidservant.’

Read then how our unesteemed Rabbi rationalizes all of this, using what is the typically Judaic mental process of confusing and clouding what is otherwise a very CLEAR case of evil, to wit–

‘It is not that God is better than we are. It is actually the other way around: God is God because God is not us. God transcends humanity. Human attributes are not attributable to God. God is neither kind nor mean, neither harsh nor forgiving, and — as regards our dilemma — neither moral nor immoral. God is amoral.’

‘When we read stories that to the human eye seem immoral, we are using the wrong metric by inappropriately applying human criteria to evaluate divine behavior.’

Is it any wonder then why there was/is/always will be such a visceral reaction to/rejection of Jesus Christ and His teachings when His position was/is/always will be–

‘Thy kingdom come, thy will be done, on earth as it is in heaven’?

The bottom line is as follows–

The history of the adverse effects of Judaic ‘morals’ upon human behavior is beyond dispute. Everywhere and everywhen this destructive cult mindset has gone, it has acted as an acid of sorts in dissolving and breaking down what have been/are the basic moral tenets of those peoples where it has ensconced itself. When you are dealing with a people who believe in a ‘god’ who one minute says ‘thou shall not murder’ and then in the next minute tells his ‘chosen’ people to go and slaughter every living thing in sight, the result is a form of religious/spiritual schizophrenia where there are no absolutes. In Christianity, Islam, Hinduism, Buddhism and just about every other ‘ism’ there is (minus Judaism, of course) there are indeed absolutes–Murdering innocent persons is wrong. Stealing is wrong. Lying is wrong. Defrauding is wrong. Rape, pillage, despoiling, etc, are wrong.

Within Judaism however, it is all a question mark, the deciding factor of which is whether or not such ‘thou shalt nots’ benefit the ‘chosen’ or hinder them from enriching and empowering themselves. Every patriarch/matriarch as featured in the Torah/Old Testament was a gangster and warlord of sorts who–by the very words printed in black lettering on white paper describing them–engaged in every act of imaginable criminal behavior known to be such by any civilizational standard, including murder, rape, prostitution, sex slavery, human trafficking, theft, chicanery, fraud, etc, etc, etc.

Within such a paradigm therefore, is it any wonder why we today see the followers of this type of spiritual schizophrenia cheering at the murder of innocents in Gaza–

When indeed, their ‘religion’ commands such a thing be done?

In the final analysis, what we are left to conclude is that there is no substantive difference between a religion such as that followed by the Jews that adheres itself to a god that commands and condones criminal, evil behavior and those barbaric religions of Meso-America (and elsewhere) that engaged in the very same practice and for the very same reasons–appeasing a violent god so that the worshipers of this ‘god’ will in some manner be rewarded.

The one difference is that the followers of those barbaric religions of the past indeed faded into the past, whereas today,

They possess several hundred nuclear weapons which they believe were gifted to them by their ‘god’ for ‘purifying’ the world and making it ‘Jooish’.

Rabbi Ysoscher Katz for My Jewish Learning dot com

Is the Torah immoral?

It is a perennial question almost every Jewish educator confronts this time of year, when Jews the world over restart the annual cycle of Torah study. A mere four weeks into the cycle, we read about our forefather Abraham, a paragon of kindness, being told by God to acquiesce to the demands of our matriarch Sara and banish his other wife and that woman’s firstborn child. Immediately thereafter we encounter God’s request of Abraham to sacrifice his beloved son, Isaac.

These stories are not exceptional, but instead set the stage for a general idealogical thrust whereby morality does not always seem to be God’s metric for evaluating the legitimacy of God’s own demands. Conscientious readers, as a result, are horrified. How could a kind and loving God make such cruel demands of people? Where is God’s morality?

These questions grate on the contemporary reader’s conscience, but the discomfort these troubling stories generate is predicated on a paradigmatic fallacy.

To assume that any biblical story showcases God’s immorality is wrong. To expect divine adherence to our moral standards assumes that God is the best kind of human possible, by a factor of infinity. God is us, magnified. If moral perfection is a prerequisite for human greatness, then God, all the more so, needs to conform to the highest (human) moral code.

But that is incorrect. The reason God is God is not that God is better than we are. It is actually the other way around: God is God because God is not us. God transcends humanity. Human attributes are not attributable to God. God is neither kind nor mean, neither harsh nor forgiving, and — as regards our dilemma — neither moral nor immoral. God is amoral.

When we read stories that to the human eye seem immoral, we are using the wrong metric by inappropriately applying human criteria to evaluate divine behavior. God is beyond those categories. The demands made by God on human beings may appear capricious from a human perspective, but they are not immoral.

But what of the rest of the Torah , where the do’s and don’ts are spelled out? There too the reader encounters what seem to be divine obliviousness to contemporary moral standards. The examples cited above happened in the past and don’t make any demands on our behavior. But what of demands to do things which from a human perspective are immoral?

God commands us to kill innocents and allows us to take advantage of those who are dependent on us for their safety and well-being. Deuteronomy 13:13 commands us to indiscriminately kill all the inhabitants of a condemned city, regardless of their individual culpability. Exodus 21:7 tells us that a father has the right to sell his daughter as a maidservant.

Here the challenge is far more difficult. We are no longer evaluating God’s own morality. These are instances where humans are entitled or even enjoined to act immorally.

For those committed to Orthodox belief, our response is necessarily limited. These commandments cannot be excised from the text or assumed to have been inserted by anyone other than God.

One solution is to circumvent the problem, rather than solve it.

While these commandments indeed are problematic in the abstract, historical circumstances have conspired to render most of them immaterial. As such, they no longer have the power to make ethical demands on our conscience. Their applicability disappeared when we lost sovereignty and, as a result, have now been extracted from our religious purview. It is as if they do not exist. History eliminated their relevance, perhaps permanently. Presumably, even with the restoration of full Jewish sovereignty, those troubling laws will not be reactivated.

Such a claim, of course, is predicated on a metaphysics which believes that God operates in history. The historical events which caused the suspension of the “immoral” commandments therefore are not a fluke or accident, the divine hand played a role in them. One can perhaps assume that their elimination occurred with God’s acquiescence.

This is hardly the only solution to these perplexing questions, nor is it predicated on a universal understanding of Jewish beliefs. But it is one legitimate approach that can help the contemporary reader reconcile some of the overwhelming conflicts between our deeply held beliefs and strongly felt moral convictions.

As the late Rabbi David Hartman correctly pointed out, rabbinic Judaism does not champion “a” theology. It instead presents us with a smorgasbord of theologies. None of them will suffice on its own, answering all questions all the time.

Rabbi Ysoscher Katz is the chair of the department of Talmud at Yeshivat Chovevei Torah and the rabbi of the Prospect Heights Shul in Brooklyn, N.Y.