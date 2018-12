A hasty withdrawal by U.S. forces from Syria will turn the country over to Israel’s greatest enemies, U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) said in response to Wednesday’s announcement by President Donald Trump that American troops are being pulled out of Syria.

“This is a terrible mistake,” Rubio said. “It will have grave consequences for the U.S. and Israel and great benefit for ISIS, Iran and Hezbollah.”

Numerous other American lawmakers agreed with Rubio, and gathered in the Senate Wednesday to discuss the issue.

“The decision to pull U.S. troops out of Syria is a big mistake,” Rubio said in a statement.

“Iran will step up activity in Southern Syria, which will elicit increased Israeli strikes that could lead to a new and far deadlier Israel-Hezbollah war. And our adversaries will use this as evidence that America is an unreliable partner…

Today’s decision will lead to grave consequences in the months and years to come,” he said.