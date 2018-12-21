Chris Matthews: ‘Trump may resign to protect ‘next dominoes to fall’ — Ivanka, Donald Jr.’

“…Let’s watch the probable events of the coming weeks bring all this to a breaking point,” Mr. Matthews said. “It is going to be historic.”

ed note–all can rest assured that someone as prominent within the political commentary establishment working for the JMSM as Matthews would only have made a prediction such as this with at least passive acceptance from those higher up on the food chain who had inside info on the matter.

Now, whether or not Trump actually does this will only be proven by him doing it, but all can rightly assume that this is something that has been offered to him–either through intimation or in a manner clear and unequivocal–from Mueller and (more importantly) from those who commissioned Mueller to do everything he has been doing.

The bottom line is that the establishment, Deep State, Zion, whatever combination of consonants, vowels and syllables we want to use in describing this hydra, want Trump GONE, a fact that was made Kristol clear during the campaign and every day since the election, and if indeed Trump is run out of office, either through legal means or through the same ‘impeachment’ process that was inflicted upon JFK in Dallas Texas, only then (as well as with what will inevitably follow in its wake) will it become clear to those who today remain fanatically fixed in their belief that Trump was put into power by Judea, Inc in order to see this criminal enterprise’s agenda realized that in fact this was not the case at all, but rather that he was at war with this criminal enterprise from the beginning.

MSNBC host Chris Matthews signed off Monday’s edition of “Hardball” by suggesting President Trump could resign in the “coming weeks” as part of a deal with special counsel Robert Mueller to protect his children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, from facing indictments.

“The president’s children stand right in the line of Mueller’s investigative progress,” Mr. Matthews said. “They stand as the next dominoes to fall.

“But therein lies the problem: Where earlier Mueller subjects have given Trump up, these two lack the option to do that,” he continued. “They can hardly testify against their father, which brings the country to the reckoning. If the prosecutor will not be stopped and the kids will not fall to him, we see the president’s adult children heading to prison.

“But what if the prosecutor were to offer the president an alternative?” he asked. “What if he were to say he would let the children walk if the old man does the same? … That would mean giving up the presidency in the exchange for acquittals all around ― not just for himself, but for all his kids.”

Mr. Matthews said the president may have to follow the lead of President Richard Nixon’s twice-elected Vice President Spiro Agnew, who resigned in 1973 after pleading no contest to tax evasion.

“So let’s watch the probable events of the coming weeks bring all this to a breaking point,” Mr. Matthews said. “It is going to be historic.”

‌Mr. Mueller’s investigation into Russian election meddling and possible collusion with the Trump campaign has led to 33 criminal indictments, including against former Trump presidential campaign chairman Paul Manafort and former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Some have speculated that Ivanka, senior adviser to the president, and Mr. Trump Jr., the president’s former campaign adviser, will be next to get snagged in the investigation.