Israel– ‘Trump has thrown the Jewish state under the bus, that bus being a Russian Army truck transporting weapons to Syria and Hezbollah

Israeli intelligence officials say that they feel betrayed by Trump’s announced withdrawal of all US military personnel from Syria. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a close ally of Mr. Trump’s, has not publicly criticized the move but the intelligence officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said it has left Israel in a security lurch.

One official said the United States was practically evacuating the Middle East, leaving Russia as the sole global power there. The official said Israel feared that without an American presence, weapons would flow freely from Iran and Russia to Syria, and from Syria to Hezbollah, the Iranian proxy in Lebanon.

The official said Mr. Trump had effectively thrown Israel under the bus — and the bus in this case was a Russian Army transport truck transporting weapons to Syria and Hezbollah.

The timetable for removing United States forces has not been made clear. Mr. Trump also said this week that he would reduce American forces in Afghanistan.