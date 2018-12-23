«
»

Israel– ‘Trump has thrown the Jewish state under the bus, that bus being a Russian Army truck transporting weapons to Syria and Hezbollah


NY Times

Israeli intelligence officials say that they feel betrayed by Trump’s announced withdrawal of all US military personnel from Syria. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a close ally of Mr. Trump’s, has not publicly criticized the move but the intelligence officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said it has left Israel in a security lurch.

One official said the United States was practically evacuating the Middle East, leaving Russia as the sole global power there. The official said Israel feared that without an American presence, weapons would flow freely from Iran and Russia to Syria, and from Syria to Hezbollah, the Iranian proxy in Lebanon.

The official said Mr. Trump had effectively thrown Israel under the bus — and the bus in this case was a Russian Army transport truck transporting weapons to Syria and Hezbollah.

The timetable for removing United States forces has not been made clear. Mr. Trump also said this week that he would reduce American forces in Afghanistan.

This entry was posted on 12/23/2018, 9:34 and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

  1. #1 by Jim on 12/23/2018 - 9:34

    This is the best news we’ve had in many years! The funny thing is, the jews have brought it entirely opon themselves! This whole “Destroy Syria” project was pushed by the jew state and the Rothschild-owned western nations followed their orders. They were about to destroy Syria, but then Russia decided that enough was enough and derailed the illegal project. The jews made their bed, now they must sleep in it! LOL!!!!!!! I hope Hezbollah becomes armed to the teeth! Any further incursions by the jews will be met with an iron fist! I for one, am hoping for many IDF deaths and destroyed Israeli air power in the near future. I love it!

    The Terrorist jew state Israel has created this nightmare for themselves! Time for the US to abandon Israel 100%. Of course, that won’t happen; there are too many traitors & jew spies embedded in Washington!

    Great move, Donald! Let’s hope it sticks! I’m sure US troops won’t mind leaving Syria and avoiding an ass-whipping by Russia! HA!

  2. #2 by Steve Gray on 12/23/2018 - 9:34

    I am sure Israel would be quite safe if the US leaves the area. Without a huge, bullying and monstrously powerful ally the Israeli’s would have the sense to stop provoking everyone else in the middle east. Then all could live in peace. As long as the US stays and is prepared to sacrifice young American lives to prop up a state that would not even dream of fighting its own battles, Israel will continue to take advantage. Get well away from the region now America, and put a stop to the thousands of young men returning home in bags or even worse, mentally and physically crippled.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: