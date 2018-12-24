Trump decision to pull troops from Syria puts pro-Israel groups in a bind

Organizations that once applauded the president for moving the US embassy and leaving the Iran deal are now navigating their first major disagreement with the administration

ed note–yes, it–the pic above–is a meme generated by someone out to make a point, but there is more reality to it than most care to consider.

Every single one of the entities featured in the pic above have one thing in common–a straight line connecting them with Israel, unless of course, someone wants to make the ridiculous assertion that the JMSM in America is in fact not owned and controlled by Judea, Inc but rather by DEM MOOZLUMS or DEM CATLIKS.

Anyhoo, the 20 items listed there represent 20 heads of the Judaic hydra which Judea, Inc utilizes on a daily basis in seeing its agenda move forward, and, as the pic clearly intimates (and with a great deal of accuracy, we might add) all are working in tandem with each other in causing a certain CEO of a certain political corporation headquartered at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave in Washington D.C. as much grief as possible in the hopes that if enough political heat is generated that he will then desire a much ‘cooler’ climate and will thus be driven from the White House before he can get too far with his plans.

Now, having said THAT, it is important to remember that if all the heat being generated against Trump were in ANY MANNER AND TO ANY DEGREE disagreeable with Israel’s agenda, not only would it all come to a screeching halt, but indeed, those responsible for bringing on all of this business would never have been allowed to move forward as much as a micro-millimeter with their plans from the very beginning of this operation, and by that we mean all the way back to the start of Trump’s candidacy.

And yet, despite the fact that all these entities–who do in fact represent the various tentacles of the Judaic arachnid–are free to engage in what is now the political equivalent of the destruction of the Twin Towers on 9/11, there are those who still think that Netanyahu and Israel love Trump but somehow are powerless to stop all the tentacles presently picking and pecking away at his presidency in trying to tear it apart, despite the fact that indeed those tentacles are completely under the control and purview of Netanyahu & co.

So, allow us if we may, ladies and Gentile-men, to spell it out in clear, concise, and clarion terms/themes exactly what this is all about–

‘Ultimate Peace Deal’.

Every president beginning with JFK who dared even make NOISES associated with restraining Jewry from stealing every hectare of land between the Nile and Euphrates rivers which they believe to be theirs by divine decree has met with assassination of some sort, either literal as in the case of JFK, or political, as in the case of Nixon, Ford, Carter, GHWB and Clinton.

And now they are doing it with DJT, and–just as Israel’s direct role in 9/11 has been assiduously hidden, likewise–this fact (Trump’s plans for reigning in all the murder and mayhem in the Middle East before the proverbial point of no return has been crossed) is NEVER discussed, and what’s worse, including by virtually all sectors within the ‘911 trooth muuvnt’ which bills itself as Jew-wise and ‘awake’ to the Jewish problem.

Times of Israel

US President Donald Trump’s decision to pull American troops out of Syria has created a serious policy dispute with Israel, potentially complicating his relationship with the mainstream US pro-Israel community for the first time since he took office.

The withdrawal of some 2,000 soldiers from Syria will likely make it more difficult for Israel to fight Iranian efforts to entrench itself in the war-torn country and expand its influence in the region.

Much like Israel’s government, which is faced with trying to preserve its tight bond with the Trump administration despite reports of Jerusalem feeling “betrayed,” the pro-Israel community in the US is also having to find a way to navigate between backing Trump and backing Israel.

“I think the relationship between the Trump administration and most pro-Israel groups has been complicated by this,” Alan Dershowitz, a former Harvard Law professor and Israel advocate, told The Times of Israel.

Major pro-Israel policy groups have mostly avoided clashing with the Trump White House, and their policy positions on Iran and Israel have general been in lockstep with the administration.

But a bland statement released by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) on Thursday appeared to imply its disagreement with the White House over the Syria decision.

“It is imperative that Iran and Hezbollah are prevented from exploiting this development to further destabilize the region and threaten our allies,” the powerful lobby said.

“The administration should work with our regional allies and take steps to counter the mounting aggression of Iran and its terrorist proxy Hezbollah. Iran must not be allowed to have a permanent military presence in Syria, which is counter to US interests and threatens the peace and security of the region.”

The American Jewish Committee was even more direct in criticizing the pullout.

‘We urge President Trump to reconsider withdrawing all U.S. troops from Syria. They have performed heroic service, but their job isn’t over. The only winners will be Russia and Iran — and a resurgent Islamic State. Why would we possibly cede ground to them? Stay the course!’

Many of the groups that have been supporters of Trump’s hitherto Israel and Iran policies — StandWithUs, the Israeli-American Council, the Republican Jewish Coalition — have not commented publicly since the president announced he was removing America’s military presence from Syria.

Israel has repeatedly warned in recent years that Iran is seeking to establish a military presence in Syria, where it is fighting alongside Russia and its Lebanese proxy Hezbollah on behalf of Syrian President Bashar Assad.

For Israel, the pullout leaves it without a staunch ally in the fight against Iran in Syria and also potentially opens the door for Tehran to create a so-called “land bridge” from Iran, through Iraq and Syria, into Lebanon and the Mediterranean Sea.

While most American troops have been stationed in northeastern Syria, backing Kurdish fighters, a smaller amount have maintained a presence along the Iraqi border at al-Tanf, frustrating Iranian efforts to move weapons and technology. Diplomatically as well, the retreat is seen as essentially ceding the battle arena to Russia, which has been less gung ho about Israeli demands to keep Iran from entrenching itself militarily.

Despite being caught off guard by the planned exit, the Israeli government has avoided criticizing Trump publicly, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying only that he was informed of the decision and vowing to redouble efforts to keep Iran and allied militias from gaining a foothold in the country.

Privately, though, some Israeli officials have grumbled over the move. An unnamed diplomatic official described the decision as a “blow” to Israel in Hebrew-language media and The New York Times reported Friday that Israeli intelligence officials “felt betrayed by the United States withdrawal.”

Throughout Trump’s first term in office, he has had exceedingly warm relations with Israel — and a complex relationship with America’s Jewish and pro-Israel community.

While Jewish groups have criticized the president’s failure to unequivocally condemn the Charlottesville white supremacist rioters and his anti-Semitic supporters, many of them have lauded his decisions to move the US embassy to Jerusalem and withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal.

Trump and his supporters have portrayed the Syria decision as a realization of part of his isolationist America First policy. In the past, Israel has usually gotten a pass: while Trump has complained about military aid to many countries, he has boasted about the billions Israel receives every year.

Now he has made clear that in making sure America is not used as the world’s policeman, Israel may be left in the same lurch as everyone else.

And that worries even some staunch backers.

Dershowitz, who has defended Trump throughout his term, said the president’s decision had left him “very concerned.”

“I think it creates a vacuum that will be filled by Iran and Russia,” he said Saturday. “It’s something that one has to be very concerned about. Obama created a vacuum there as well when he didn’t carry out his promise on the chemical weapons, and that opened up the door for the Russians to come in. I would hope that mistake would not be repeated.”