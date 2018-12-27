Ex-Head of Mossad– ‘Russia Decided Trump Was Their Best Candidate, and Ran Him for President’

Russia chose the most advantageous candidate and used cyber bots to catapult Trump to the position of U.S. president, Tamir Pardo says

Nota bene–there is no such thing as a ‘former’ head of Mossad, as it is for virtually all intelligence agencies. Once you are ‘in’, you are ‘in’ for life, unless of course you do something considered anathema to the goals of said intelligence service, at which point your life is destroyed.

Having said that, the fact that Pardo is toeing the line on the ‘Trump is Putin’s puppet’ theme tells us everything we need to know as to just WHERE this narrative began, where it is being run now and WHO will continue pushing this narrative until they achieve what they want with Trump’s removal–

ISRAEL.

All the kissy-face theatrics between ISRAEL and Trump have been for show, and only those trying to play in the big-boys’ game of political analysis while wearing little boys’ britches have been unable to see this. Israel has been the one behind the implosion of Trump, Inc from the very beginning, and the latest piece of proof is now coming from none other than the ‘former’ head of Mossad himself, Tamir Pardo.

Haaretz

Former Mossad chief Tamir Pardo said Monday that Russia deployed tens of thousands of bots to influence the 2016 U.S. elections in favor of Donald Trump, but not because Trump is a great friend of Russia.

Speaking at The Marker’s digital conference, Pardo said that it seems to him that the Russians simply chose to support the candidate that would be the most politically advantageous for them.

Pardo said they took a look at the political map in Washington, “and thought, which candidate would we like to have sitting in the White House? Who will help us achieve our goals? And they chose him. From that moment, they deployed a system [of bots] for the length of the elections, and ran him for president.”

Many experts at the conference spoke of the dangers posed by bots, computer programs designed to run automatically and mimic the cyber behavior of a real user.

In an interview with Sami Peretz, the ex-Mossad head said that “what we’ve seen so far with respect to bots and the distortion of information is just the tip of the iceberg. It is the greatest threat of recent years, and it threatens the basic values that we share – democracy and the world order created since World War Two.”

The use of bots and fake information on the web is a global issue that Israel must be prepared to handle, Pardo said. On the digital battlefield war is clean, compared to the death and destruction of physical battlefields. But, Pardo noted, they pose real threats to humanity and to Israel on the web, and the democratic nations should act quickly.

Politicians may believe they can use the bots to their advantage, but the consequences will come back to haunt them, Pardo continued. As an example, he said that Trump may think the bots worked in his favor, but it is the same bots that are liable to topple him. Politicians hold the key to stopping the chaos created by the bots, he concluded.