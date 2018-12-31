‘Anyone who wishes to understand what is religious Zionism should come here and understand that it all starts in the Beit Hamidrash , (house of Jewish learning) in studying Torah and Gemara . The fundamentals for Torah are here. This is the nuclear reactor that energizes our thought processes. Torah is our flag from which we inherit the immense energies driving us in the state of Israel at the dawn of our redemption.’

Now, we are forced to do this due to what is an often-repeated/regurgitated maxim that features as something of a mainstay within the great ‘Gentile Defense League’ that modern day Joodism and all its criminal activities and behavior is the result of Joodism being ‘changed’ from adhering/abiding to the ‘high moral principles’ found within the TORAH in favor of those found within the Talmud.

Hogwash, and for several reasons–

1. There are no ‘high moral principles’ found within the Torah. From cover to cover, it is the clear, unequivocal command on the part of by that deranged deity yahweh to his ‘chosen’ to go forth and commit every act of criminality adjudged to be such by any civilized standards. Rape, incest, murder, theft, lying, human trafficking, all of these things and more appear over, and over, and over again within the pages of this ‘holy’ book, and never are any of those credited with committing these acts ever reprimanded or punished by this deity for doing so, but rather are rewarded, enriched, and empowered.

2. The Talmud–as the Joos themselves have made kristol clear over and over and over again–is merely an extension of the Torah in that it acts as the ‘how to’ book in implementing all those decrees found within the Torah. If the Torah can be compared to a gas grill, the Talmud is the manual that comes with it and which instructs the user in how all the various knobs and buttons function.

Just as important as all of this however is some of the other language used by our deranged Hebrew in describing the Torah and how it functions for Jewry, their thought patterns, behavior, and political agenda, to wit–

1. A nuclear reactor.

Those who have read this website will note that it has been in precisely this same manner that Joodism has been/is described. In fact, utilizing the ‘nuclear’ comparison, it has been referred to as a spiritual radioactive element (specifically Jtonium 666 and Juranium) as well as all the other metaphors that accompany the dangerous nature of nuclear energy–its toxicity, its radioactivity and the fact that it acts as an instrument of inferno in laying waste to all life by inconeration and hellfire, a not-so-coincidental item when we consider that the primary ritual by which the Joos appease the angry deity yahweh whom they credit with having ‘chosen’ them is by incinerating an innocent animal in what is known as the ‘burnt offering’ or ‘Holocaust’.

2. ‘Torah is our flag’.

Indeed it is, a statement which encompasses–no pun intended– a hell of a lot more than simply nice words, to wit–

Those 2 blue lines represent the Nile and Euphrates rivers, within which the Jews intend to create their ‘Joosh state’, a significantly larger piece of real estate than simply Israel as it exists now, but which is EXPLICITLY commanded within the pages of that ‘nuclear’ Torah, to wit–

‘On that day the LORD made a covenant with Abraham, saying “To your descendants I give this land, from the river of Egypt to the great river Euphrates”…–Genesis, 15:18 ‘And God spoke unto us saying, ‘Go to the hill-country and all the places nigh thereunto… in the Arabah, the hill-country and in the Lowland… in the South and by the sea-shore, the land of the Canaanites, and Lebanon, as far as the great river, the river Euphrates…Go in therefore and possess the land which the Lord swore unto your fathers, to Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, unto them and to their seed after them…’ Deuteronomy 1:6–8 ‘Every place whereon the sole of your foot shall tread shall be yours, from the wilderness, and Lebanon, from the river Euphrates, even unto the hinder sea shall be your border…’ Deuteronomy 11:24 ‘…From the wilderness, and this Lebanon, even unto the great river, the Euphrates, all the land of the Hittites, and unto the Great Sea toward the going down of the sun, shall be your border…’Joshua 1:4

And again, this ‘deed’ is not from the Talmud, but from the Torah.

And finally, our deranged Hebrew utilizes some language here that sounds innocuous but is anything but that, and specifically in his discussing ‘the immense energies driving us in the state of Israel at the dawn of our redemption.’

In fully understanding just what it is that this deranged Hebrew means by all of this, there are a few ‘protocols’ that Gentiles need to understand. In the Judaic narrative, the last 2,000 years has been a nightmare, literally, since the temple in Joo-roo-salem (where the burnt offering was offered to the violent deity yahweh) was destroyed by the Romans. In the Judaic narrative, everything that has happened since that time, and specifically the rise of Western Civilization (and in particular, the spiritual energy that fueled the creation and rise of that civilization, Christianity) has been a divine punishment upon the entire world for the Jews having lost that battle with Rome. The ‘redemption’ which our deranged Hebrew is referencing is not just the re-birth of that same Judea that was destroyed by the Romans 2,000 years ago, but as well, encompasses the destruction of Rome in the same manner as other empires are said to have been destroyed by yahweh and which the Jews celebrate in their yearly feasts–Passover (Egypt), Purim (Persia), Hanukkah (Greece), etc.

In short, this ‘redemption’ which Smotrich is referencing is the destruction (by fire) of Rome, fueled by that ‘nuclear reactor’ known as the Torah.

A certain quote attributed to the Israeli geo-political strategist Martin Van Creveld may be in order here–

‘We possess several hundred atomic warheads and rockets and can launch them at targets in all directions, perhaps even at Rome. Most European capitals are targets of our air force…Our armed forces are not the thirteenth strongest in the world, but rather the second or third. We have the nuclear capability to take the world down with us, and I can assure you that this will happen before Israel goes under.’

As well as the prophecy of Obediah, which the Joos utilize today in mapping out their revenge against their Roman conquerors of yesteryear–

‘On Mount Zion will be deliverance; it will be holy, and the house of Jacob will possess his inheritance. Jacob will be a fire and Esau (Rome) will be stubble…Jacob and his descendants will set Esau on fire and destroy him, and there will be none who will follow after Esau, for Hashem, the god of Israel, has spoken…Deliverers will go up on Mount Zion to govern the mountains of Esau, and the kingdom will belong to Hashem alone.’

Israel National News

Some one thousand participants gathered on Sunday morning at the International Convention Center (ICC) in Jerusalem in honor of the unique event of completing the Talmud Bavli (Babylonian Talmud). The event was led by the Association of Yeshivot Hesder and leading rabbinical figures of religious Zionism. The event, named “Yachad Be’Kedushah” is a non-stop studying marathon whereby hundreds of studying couples (Hevrutah) undertake the task of completing eight Gemara pages for each couple. The goal is starting and completing the entire Talmud Bavli – no less than 37 Masechtot (tractates) – 2,711 pages – all on the same day.

The learning marathon began at 9:00 a.m., with many Heads of Yeshivot, graduates of Hesder yeshivas, Ministers and Members of Knesset. Professor Simcha Goldin, father of fallen soldier Hadar Goldin of blessed memory, shoes body is still held by Hamas, opened the event which lasted through 6:00 p.m. Upon completing the Talmud Bavli, Rabbi Avigdor Neventzal delivered the traditional Hadran. Rabbi Neventzal has been teaching Gemara for 50 years at the Kotel Yeshiva in Jerusalem.

Grandfathers of baby Amiad Israel Ish-Ran, may god avenge his blood, who was murdered in the horrific terror attack in Ofra several weeks ago, recited the Kaddish prayer. A mass Arvit prayer and uplifting dancing circles of rabbis and their students concluded the unique gathering.

Members of the Jewish Home party referred to recent declarations delivered by Ministers Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked who quit the party and announced the launching of a new political platform called “Hayamin Hachadash” (The New Right).

MK Betzalel Smotrich (National Union) commented that “I learned about Bennett and Shaked’s decision together with the rest of the people in Israel. I must say I was taken by surprise by the timing of the announcement, not by the substance of it, regretfully. It was obvious that such a decision would eventually materialize since neither of them intended to join the party as a leader of the religious Zionism, and aspired, instead, to become Prime Minister. Nevertheless, religious Zionism is alive and kicking. We have good people among us and solid foundations of ideological movements, values and operations in the field. The religious public will remain loyal to a large religious-national political home, united and attractive. This public will continue to influence and lead in shaping the public agenda in Israel.”

MK Smotrich commented excitingly that “anyone who wishes to understand what exactly is religious Zionism should come here and understand that it all starts in Beit Hamidrash, in studying Torah and Gemara. The fundamentals for Torah are here. This is the nuclear reactor that energizes our thought processes. Torah is our flag from which we inherit the immense energies driving us in the state of Israel at the dawn of our redemption.”

MK Motti Yogev commented that “the religious Zionist public has a very broad common ground. There’s room for everyone in the Jewish Home and we will do our best to make everybody comfortable there – men and women, center and periphery, orthodox religious people and liberal religious people; all share common values while holding diverse set of opinions. That was the spirit of MAFDAL and this is how we intend to move forward with the Jewish Home, as broad, as large and as inclusive as we can.”

Deputy Defense Minister Rabbi Eli Ben Dahan added that “Torah is inseparable from the people of Israel and the land of Israel. For me, studying today, with thousands of Hesder students, virtually holding the book in one hand and the sword in the other symbolizes more than anything else the power and central role of religious Zionism in the leadership of the state of Israel.”

During the event, rabbis from various Yeshivot Hesder and Rabbis of the Council of Yeshivot Hesder took part in the learning marathon, among them were: Rabbi Haim Druckman, Rabbi Yehshoua Weisman, Rabbi Tzvi Kostiner, Rabbi Yoel Manowitz, Rabbi Shmuel Habber, Rabbi Shlomo Rosenfeld, Rabbi David Pendel, Rabbi Itzhak Ben Pazi and Rabbi Eyal Greyner.

In Addition, many Hesder students took part in the event: platoons of soldiers serving in Givati and Kfir infantry brigades and more than 50 students from high school Yeshivot like Darchey Noam, Petach Tikva and Bnei Akiva Yeshiva, Raanana and Givat Shmuel.

The project was very successful in bringing together various sectors and religious movements, including prominent rabbis of religious Zionism alongside leading Haredi rabbinical figures, among them: Rabbi Avigdor Neventzal, Rabbi Nechemia Goldberg, Rabbi Shlomo Dyechovsky, Rabbi Dov Landau, Chief Rabbi David Lau, Chief Rabbis of Jerusalem – Rabbi Arie Stern and Rabbi Shlomo Amar, Rabbi Ben Zion Hacohen Cook, Rabbi Yaakov Ariel, Rabbi Dov Lior, Rabbi Asher Weiss, Chief Rabbi of the IDF, Rabbi Eyal Krim, and many more.

Chief of staff of the Association of Yeshivot Hesder, who also took part in the study throughout the entire day and studied the first eight pages of Masechet Ktubot, commented that “in celebrating 70 years of independence of the state of Israel, the presidents of the Yeshivot chose to hold an extraordinary and unique event. So far, religious Zionism has never witnessed such an event of unity and power around the world of religious Zionist world of Torah. It is a historic event for people who love and cherish Torah can actively participate; The study of Gemara has been the cornerstone of any Yeshiva for thousands of years. We are taking responsibility for learning Torah while developing the state in various social and national aspects. Our goal is to make Torah greater and expand its outreach.”

Donations and incomes gathered for the events will be dedicated to more than 24 different projects, categorized under three key fields related to the religious Zionist world of Yeshivot: Torah, IDF and the Israeli society. Among those projects, there are plans to build a mobile Beit Midrash which will be available for soldiers in the field; first responders team that will assist municipal authorities and elderly people in emergency situations; integration of students with special needs in Yeshivot Hesder, funding scholarships for students in need, funding scholarships for volunteers from abroad while serving in the IDF and additional welfare and social projects. All projects will be led by the Association of Yeshivot Hesder together with all the Yeshivot.