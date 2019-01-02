How They Do It–Israeli judge throws out Jewish terror suspect’s confession in arson of Christian church

‘When the LORD your God brings you into the land you are to possess, you shall then slaughter them all and utterly destroy them…You shall save nothing alive that breathes…You shall make no agreements with them nor show them any mercy. You shall destroy their altars, break down their images, and burn their graven images with fire. For you are a holy people unto the LORD thy God and He has chosen you to be a special people above all others upon the face of the earth…’–Book of Deuteronomy

Israel National NewsJustice Michal Brent of the Central District Court has disqualified all the confessions of a minor accused of membership in a Jewish terror infrastructure, an arson attack on the Dormition Abbey in Jerusalem in 2015, and other offenses.

“The confessions are not acceptable, there are disqualifying flaws in the confession,” the judge argued in her decision.

“The confession given during the ‘dubbing trick’ must be disqualified. During the interrogation, the suspect was in control [of his faculties], but it is questionable whether we may accept the confession, in light of the string of events.”

The suspect’s confessions were given to agents posing as inmates, in what has been called the ‘dubbing trick’. Citing the sequence of events and the behavior of the “inmates”, the court said the defendant’s rights were violated.