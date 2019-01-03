Articles of impeachment against Trump introduced on very first day of new Congress by Jewish representative Brad Sherman

ed note–Just in case there was any doubt as to what Israel’s intentions were/are, not only in having the House ‘flipped’ in the favor of Trump’s enemies, but as well, the fact that it was a VERY Jewish congressman Brad Sherman (standing directly above and behind Netanyahu in the pic above) who introduced the Impeachment articles, as well as where all of this is headed.

Unless of course we want to buy into the checked-out-from-the-Hotel-Reality narrative (that unfortunately prevails in many ‘9/11 Truth/anti-Israel’ circles) that this is all just a ‘hoax’ and an ‘act’ meant to fool people.

As Democrats take charge of the House at the start of the 116th Congress, one California lawmaker has introduced articles of impeachment against President Trump on Thursday.

Rep. Brad Sherman first filed articles of impeachment alongside Rep. Al Green, Texas Democrat, in 2017.

“He will be introducing the same articles he introduced last year once the House is in session this afternoon,” Shane Seaver, a spokesperson for Mr. Sherman, told Fox News.

The articles of impeachment filed in 2017 accused the president of obstruction of justice for firing former FBI Director James Comey, according to Fox News. But the effort failed in the GOP led Congress.

With Democrats taking control, it’s unclear if their leadership will pursue impeachment ahead of special counsel Robert Mueller’s final report on his probe into Mr. Trump and potential conspiracy with Russians during the 2016 election.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, California Democrat, who is expected to become Speaker of the House on Thursday, wouldn’t rule out impeaching the president.