How They Do It–Jewish, Muslim Members Of Congress Agree–It’s Time To Impeach Trump

ed note–against the better advice of the much-missed Mike Piper, nevertheless we’re going to make a prediction here, similar in almost every detail to the one we made a decade ago when the ‘White Nationalist’ neighborhood foolishly took the bait offered by Judea, Inc and allowed itself to become the voice of anti-Islamic hatred in America and the West, after which time those powerful Jewish interests responsible for getting the entire Clash of Civilizations going then scurried out the back once the blame game began.

Likewise, those deluded members of the Islamic community who now find themselves in this new romance with the very same Jewish elements who devoted billions of dollars and incalculable resources to denigrating Islam and making targets of all Islam’s adherents–

YOU ARE DANCING WITH THE DEVIL.

In the same manner as they maneuvered the WN community into taking the blame for racism, hatred, and violence against Muslims, likewise, if and when Trump is taken down, it will be presented as a ‘Muslim/Palestinian conspiracy’ aimed at ‘undermining American Democracy’ and ‘Western Civilization’ while all along, the powerful Jewish interests who spearheaded the entire effort from the beginning will step out of the limelight in order to allow you to take the blame for all of it.

As we like to say here, no one ever accused ‘them’ of being stupid.

The Jewish Daily Forward

As the new Congress was sworn in on Thursday, representatives and senators were eager to introduce legislation. The first bill in the House of Representatives calls for re-opening the government. But soon to follow will be another effort that is less likely to succeed: impeaching President Trump.

Rep. Brad Sherman, a Democrat from California, told the Los Angeles Times on Thursday that he is introducing articles of impeachment on Thursday, the first day of the new Congress.

“There is no reason it shouldn’t be before the Congress,” said Sherman, who is Jewish. “Every day, Donald Trump shows that leaving the White House would be good for our country.”

Sherman’s document accuses Trump of obstructing justice by firing former FBI director James Comey and violating the “emoluments clause” of the Constitution by taking gifts and money from foreign governments.

Also on Thursday, new Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan – the first Muslim woman elected to Congress – co-wrote an op-ed in the Detroit Free Press calling for Trump’s impeachment.

“In the face of this constitutional crisis, we must rise,” wrote Tlaib and John Bonifaz of the group Free Speech For People. “We must rise to defend our Constitution, to defend our democracy, and to defend that bedrock principle that no one is above the law, not even the President of the United States.”

Sherman, in conjunction with Rep. Gene Green of Texas, also attempted to impeach Trump in July 2017. That effort failed in December that year, having only been supported by 58 Democrats out of the 435-person House. Impeachment needs the support of the majority of the House before proceeding to the Senate.

The effort was opposed by then-House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, as well as Rep. Jerry Nadler, who as the incoming House Judiciary Committee chairman would oversee impeachment proceedings. But it was supported by many on the party’s ascendant left flank, including Jewish representatives Steve Cohen of Tennessee, Jamie Raskin of Maryland and Jan Schakowsky of Illinois.

Many newly-elected Democratic representatives called for Trump’s impeachment while on the campaign trail.