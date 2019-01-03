Pelosi Says Trump Can Be Indicted Despite Justice Department Guidance

The next Speaker of the House told NBC that she believes it is possible for a sitting president to be indicted

Democratic House leader Nancy Pelosi, just hours before becoming Speaker once more, said that she believes U.S. President Donald Trump can be indicted.

“Everything indicates that a president can be indicted after he is no longer President of the United States,” Pelosi said during an interview, but clarified that it’s not “conclusive” that a sitting president can’t be indicted, saying the Department of Justice guidance against indicting the commander-in-chief while he’s in office is “not the law.”

Pelosi also said “there’s no amount of persuasion” President Donald Trump can use to get her to fund his promised U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Pelosi says the partial government shutdown stemming from Trump’s demand for wall funding has nothing to do with Democrats. She said in an interview that aired Thursday on NBC’s “Today” show that Democrats want the “Trump shutdown” to end but she’s unwilling to fund Trump’s wall.

She added: “There is no amount of persuasion he can use.”

Pelosi says negotiating with Trump is difficult because he “resists science, evidence, data, truth.” The California Democrat adds, “It’s hard to pin the president down on the facts.”

Pelosi responded to criticism from Trump that she took a trip to Hawaii over the holidays, while he canceled his planned visit to Florida because of the shutdown. Pelosi says, “The president may not know this, but Hawaii is part of the United States of America.” She says she was available on 24 hours’ notice.

Trump has said the shutdown will last “as long as it takes” to get the wall funding he wants.