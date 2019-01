How it’s done–Abbas says ‘I will not end my life as a traitor by entering into an American-brokered peace deal’

ed note–The simple fact is thus–The absence of a legal peace deal gives Israel carte blanche to murder and/or displace every single Palestinian in Gaza and the West Bank (as she has been doing now for a century) as the preparatory step towards the next phase of all of this, which is ‘Greater Israel, Pt. II’–meaning the push in expanding the Joosh state outwards and gobbling up the rest of that piece of biblical real estate between the Nile and Euphrates rivers.

That Abbas (as well as anyone else following the same line of reasoning) maintains the notion that rocks, loud demonstrations and bottle rockets are going to frighten off the most bloodthirsty, fanatical, and dangerous theocratic regime ever to materialize in human history underscores just why it is that the Jooz entertain the notions they do about the incurable stupidity of Gentiles, and especially of Arabs.

Doubtless he received plenty of applause (most of it from Israel) for taking the ‘principled’ position of rejecting any and all notions of a ‘peace deal’ being brokered by the Americans, but the fact of the matter is that if/when Israel succeeds in what she plans to do vis a vis the murder/displacement of every single Palestinian in the region, Abbas will not be remembered as a ‘hero’ but rather as the worst traitor that the Palestinian people ever suffered.

jpost

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said on Friday to Cairo reporters that he means to re-examine agreements signed with Israel, even considering ending them, Channel 10 news reported.

He said that “the doors of the Palestinian people are locked to America” and that “until it takes back its decisions against the Palestinian people no Palestinian is to meet with the U.S. leadership no matter what his role is.”

“I will not end my life as a traitor to the Palestinian cause he said, “I can say no to the U.S. Peace Deal and with me are the Palestinian people who also say no.”